1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

ON THE Northern Rivers, we have five local councils - Lismore, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Kyogle and Byron.

That means we have a total of five mayors and five general managers.

Each one makes a big difference in their respective communities.

The mayors are the faces of their regions and make important decisions on behalf of their ratepayers. They are often called upon to make tough choices, but they are committed and hardworking.

The general managers work behind the scenes with staff to drive the work of the council.

But only one mayor and one general manager have made it onto The Northern Star's 70 Most Influential list.

So who's made the cut?

Sorry, we can't reveal their names just yet, but we'll leave you to speculate.

Our mayors - Isaac Smith (Lismore), Robert Mustow (Richmond Valley), Danielle Mulholland (Kyogle), Simon Richardson (Byron) and David Wright (Ballina).

Who else is on the 70 Most Influential list?

It culminates on Saturday, September 8, with a special 24-page publication with the full list of the 70 Most Influential people on the Northern Rivers.

We do not believe this is the perfect list by any stretch of the imagination.

It is certainly open to interpretation.

We think it will spark a useful conversation and we encourage you to have your opinion.

Have we missed someone whose achievements demand they should feature?

We hope not and would love to hear what you think of the list.

