1 in 80,000: Gympie man wins new car in Centro superdraw

EARLY CHRISTMAS: Deon Olley with son Lincoln behind the wheel of their brand new Toyota Yaris. Mr Olley's winning ticket was drawn out of 80,000 entrants in a national competition. Josh Preston

Gympie man wins brand new car at Gympie Central: Deon Olley was the lucky winner of a brand new Toyota Yaris and $1000 for groceries to fill it with at Gympie Central Shopping Centre on Tuesday. Dion's ticket was 1 in 80,000 in the draw.

A GYMPIE region "battler" has been drawn out of almost 80,000 entrants to win a brand new Toyota Yaris and $1000 in groceries after claiming the winning ticket in a nationwide Vicinity Centres Spring Win competition.

Deon Olley, a hobby farmer from Gunalda, was surrounded by his family as part of a surprise announcement at the Gympie Central shopping centre yesterday morning.

John Madill handed over the keys, while Vicinity Centres regional manager Craig Brown said the prize was "life changing" for the "hard-working" Olley family.

Mr Olley said it felt "tremendous" to win the coveted prize alongside partner Jess, son Lincoln and father Bryan in what had been a "tough year" for the family.

"It's been a hard year this year, we've had a lot going on on top of the drought and the fires, but this is going to mean a hell of a lot for us," he said.

"I've certainly given it my all the last few years, we've been battling a fair bit but you just keep on going, that's the Australian way.

"It's the right time of the year for this to happen and it's great for our community as well, to put a bit of a spotlight on Gympie."

Mr Olley, who purchased his lucky ticket at Big W, said he had been taken aback by the surprise.

"I was pretty speechless (when I won), to see my Dad down from Hervey Bay was great as well.

"It will certainly make our Christmas a lot easier this year."

Mr Olley's father said the stroke of luck would be a "great boost" for his son.

"He's always had second hand cars, he's never had a new one like this," Mr Olley said.

"I think everyone's done it tough, we've had a difficult time but we've pulled through it together by staying together, and this is a great win for Deon and the family."

Mr Olley said he would be purchasing $60million Powerball tickets in the hope his luck would last.