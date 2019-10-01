$1 DEAL: We think our journalism is worth it

WASHED OUT: Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay was hit hard by storm surges and wild weather in February this year. Rising sea levels are tipped to make this worse over coming years.

WASHED OUT: Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay was hit hard by storm surges and wild weather in February this year. Rising sea levels are tipped to make this worse over coming years. Christian Morrow

AS I keep pointing out, in columns, online and in person: The Northern Star has been charging for news for 143 years. It's our business model and we make no apology for that.

We are not a charity, and the journalists and photographers and advertising staff and admin people and delivery drivers don't work for free.

There are some people in the community who say 'they will never pay for news'.

I wonder if the same gainfully employed people sprouting that would give their own labour away for free?

You don't expect to get something for nothing from the butcher, baker or candlestick maker, why should paying for local journalism be any different?

It's $1.90 for The Northern Star during the week, Saturday is $2.50 and, at the time of writing this our online deal is $1 a week for the first eight weeks. You can also get full digital access to The Northern Star and Daily Tele for that and there are deals on home delivery of the Star on Saturday or six days a week. Check out the deals online at https://www.northernstar.com.au/subscriptions/premium-offer/

So we don't charge MUCH for news but by doing so, we employ local people in our community, and keep regional journalism alive.

Besides, we think we're worth it.

In Sydney, we have Sam McKeith reporting from the inquest into the death of local chef Tristan Naudi, who tragically died in Lismore Base Hospital in 2016. The circumstances surrounding his death make for harrowing reading. As far as I know, we are the only media outlet covering the case.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/what-led-to-chefs-unexpected-and-shocking-death/3842900/

Coastal inundation because of climate change could adversely impact low-lying areas of Byron Bay and Ballina in particular. New mapping shows which areas could be underwater if we don't do something about it.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/new-mapping-reveals-devastating-impact-of-sea-leve/3842608/

On a lighter note, the Northern Rivers has one of the largest concentrations of hairdressers of any region in Australia. Lismore in particular is chockers with hairdressers and now you can vote for your favourite in our poll.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/vote-favourite-hairdressers-of-the-northern-rivers/3842575/

And its school holidays. If you, like me have a bored kid at home, here's 64 things they could do.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/64-things-to-do-the-ultimate-school-holiday-activi/3842837/