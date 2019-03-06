$1 billion renewable energy plan promised to lower prices

POLICY: Greens NSW Upper House MP David Shoebridge and Candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson have launched the Greens 100 per cent renewable energy action.

THE Greens new 100 per cent renewable energy action plan will be a "game changer” for the power industry.

Greens NSW Upper House Member David Shoebridge MP said the $1 billion PowerNSW program will support community, council and cooperative owned solar and renewable energy projects.

The program, which will be funded over four-years, will also create an entirely new set of publicly-owned renewable electricity assets state-wide.

"It will remove the hegemony of corporations holding our political system to ransom and save NSW consumers more than $200 a year on average,” Mr Shoebridge said.

"This is the business end of the Greens Roadmap to 100 per cent Renewable Energy by 2030 - a $1.25 billion plan to drive the uptake of household solar in the state, including for the hundreds of thousands of consumers traditionally locked out of the solar self-generation market.” Mr Shoebridge said.

"Under our plan, 350,000 new households are expected to be built in NSW over the next four years. This means they'll have, at minimum, 5kW of solar PV and 4.5kWh of battery storage - or be able to contribute to a registered community renewable energy provider.”

"All new apartments and other attached dwellings would also be required to install at least 3kW of solar system per household, or pay $2000 to a registered community renewable energy provider.”

"The Greens' plan will offer a $2,000 rebate for solar and batteries for up to 500,000 existing households with a weekly income of up to $3000/week. Our plan lays out the much needed path forward.”

"With $1 billion of investment from the state government over four years we can unleash a series of small and medium renewable energy projects that will power this region into the future, that will save everybody dollars in their back pocket when the power bill comes in and we'll save the climate.

"It's a great project that will be funded in part by the $4.2 billion surplus the government has. Let's spend it on saving the planet and saving our power bills.”

Greens candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson said the PowerNSW plan will be publicly owned.

"Under our plan, PowerNSW, a publicly owned 100 per cent renewable electricity power supplier and retailer will be fully operational by 2030,” said Ms Higginson.

"It's designed around a $5 billion Regional Clean Infrastructure Investment that will fund four regional energy hubs to distribute affordable electricity in the Murray-Riverina, Northern NSW Tablelands, Central West NSW and Broken Hill.

"Our action plan is the game changer that everyone has been waiting for.”