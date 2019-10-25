1-10: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

Craig Foster, Kerry Saxby-Junna and Athol McQueen are in our list of the top 10 greatest sports stars of all time.

THE final 10 names in our list of the Northern Rivers' 50 greatest sport stars of all time has finally been revealed.

The inclusion of one of the names on the list is sure to generate much debate, and was the cause of a great deal of discussion in the office.

In the end, it was included, as the list is about great sporting achievement and not what happens behind the scenes.

10. Warren Birmingham

CORAKI-raised Warren "Busta" Birmingham's passion for field hockey saw him rise to the top and captain the Australian men's team the Kookaburras to win a silver at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Under Birmingham's leadership at the 19912 Olympics, the Kookaburras dominated their preliminary games, scoring 20 goals and only conceding two, before beating the Netherlands in the semi-final.

In the final the Kookaburras lost to Germany 2-1, having drawn 1-1 with them in a preliminary match.

A superb player whose sublime talents were highly respected, Birmingham won the International Player of the Year that same year.

Birmingham debuted for the Kookaburras in 1984 and represented Australia at the Olympic Games in 1988 at Seoul where the Kookaburras came fourth.

Born in 1962, the former Marist Brothers student maintained an elite level of skill and fitness which saw him selected in nine consecutive World XI teams.

He played in 200 international games, including three World Cups winning one gold and two bronze medals.

In 2008 Hockey Australia honoured his efforts as one of the inaugural inductees of Hockey Australia's Hall of Fame.

Now based on the Far North Coast, Birmingham's insightful approach to his beloved sport allowed him to male the seemingly simple but in fact often difficult transition to coaching, where he showed he possessed the ability to wield a team of individuals to achieve at the highest level.

In 2015 Birmingham was selected to coach the NSW Waratahs hockey team after he guided he NSW women's team to a gold medal in the Australian Hockey League in 2014 and he held the role of coaching director for Hockey NSW.

9. Kerry Saxby-Junna

KNOWN as Ballina's Golden Girl, Kerry Saxby-Junna originally competed in running, but it was when she switched to race walking that she found her mettle.

An outstanding track and field athlete, she represented Australia 27 times in international competitions and set 32 world records or world bests, along the way scooping up 27 Australian Championships and 13 individual international medals before retiring in 2001.

Among these events throughout her 18-year athletic career, she competed at the 1990, 1994, and 1998 Commonwealth Games, and the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Olympic Games.

Saxby-Junna was named AIS sportsperson of the year three times and Australian Sportswoman of the Year in 1989 and 1990.

She was also awarded the Centenary Medal in 2001 and an AM on Australia Day in 1992 for services to Australian Athletics.

Saxby-Junna, who now lives in Canberra first represented Australia in the Isle of Man at the World Walk Race Walking Cup in 1985.

In 1990 the women's walk was finally introduced to the Commonwealth Games and in Auckland she was supreme, winning by two minutes.

She repeated four years later and took silver in 1998.

By 1999 the women's walk had matured as an event, extended to 20km at championship level.

In the searing heat of Seville, seemingly against all odds and expectation Kerry finished a magnificent third at the World Championships.

Her time -- a quick 1:31.18 -- was surprise enough for the by-then 38 year old but she was even more shocked by the news of a medal - believing she had finished fourth.

In 2000, at her home Olympics in Sydney, by then a mother, she finished seventh and she retired after the Goodwill Games in Brisbane in 2001 aged 40.

8. Athol McQueen

KYOGLE'S former heavy-weight boxing champion of Australia thundering right-fist sent Smokin' Joe Frazier into the canvas during a quarter-final in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

McQuen had beaten home-town hero Tadayuki Maruyama 5-0 in the first bout.

While McQueen etched his name in boxing history when he knocked down Frazier as the first man to ever do so, Frazier eventually returned the favour in the third round.

In a controversial decision, the referee did not apply an obligatory eight count.

McQueen later admitted he'd thought the fight had been stopped and walked towards his corner where the bout was then declared over.

It was a contentious ending, although McQueen said he probably would not have won the fight, he said he would have finished the bout.

Frazier, who had a lethal left hook, went on to win the gold medal before becoming a household name, including his knocking down of Muhammad Ali in the heavyweight "Fight of the Century" in 1971.

McQueen won the Queensland light heavyweight title in 1960 and the NSW title the following year.

He also went on to numerous Australian heavyweight titles before his meeting with Frazier in Tokyo.

McQueen also had two memorable battles with former Olympic bronze medallist Tony Madigan, one at the Kyogle Memorial Hall, where he lost both bouts to the man who went on to represent Australia in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics.

While he also won the right to represent Australia in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, McQueen missed out as officials only took half a boxing team.

In 2009 McQueen was named in the Queensland Boxing Hall of Fame.

7. Ben Kennedy

HE CARVED out a career in as one of the most rugged NRL forwards of his generation, but Casino-born Ben Kennedy started out in union.

Born in 1974, Kennedy played the first of his 16 Tests for Australia in 2000, when the Kangaroos played Fiji in the World Cup tournament.

Kennedy's ability to bust the line on the edge of the rucks and his fearsome defence was seen to great affect in England where he played in each of the three Tests.

He dominated rugby league, playing in six out seven Australian test matches in 2005 and captaining the Manly Sea Eagles.

In an 11-year career, Kennedy was a NSW State of Origin and Australian international representative forward and made 13 appearances for NSW between 1999 and 2005, scoring one try.

Kennedy played his 67 times for the Canberra Raiders (where he was the 1996 Rookie of the Year), 86 times Newcastle Knights (with whom he won the 2001 NRL Premiership) and the 42 times for Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.

In 1999, Kennedy and team-mate Brandon Pearson were accused of drug-taking but subsequent tests for both returned negative.

Also known as BK, he first represented NSW in 1999 after a schoolboy career playing GPS 1st 15 rugby union at St Joseph's College, Hunters Hill, when he transferred to grade 12.

He was selected in the Australian Schoolboys side before switching to rugby league, playing for the Casino Cougars.

BK wrapped up his international career in the 2006 Anzac Test with six tries to his name.

6. Chris Munce

LISMORE-born, Melbourne Cup winning jockey-turned-trainer Chris Munce has had a colourful career in the saddle, riding well over 2500 winners including 42 Group victories.

One of only seven hoops to have won racing's Grand Slam -- Golden Slipper, Cox Plate, Caulfield and Melbourne Cups -- the talented rider was raised in Casino.

Munce was trusted by Australia's top trainers including Gai Waterhouse and Bart Cummings, to ride some of the best gallopers of his generation, including Desert War, Dance Hero, Dane Ripper and Savabeel to victory.

His dream of wining the race which stops a nation came true in the 1998 Melbourne Cup where he steered the Brian Jenkins trained Jezabeel to victory, earning his connections $1,680,000 plus trophies.

Six years later on Savabeel, he took home the 2004 W.S. Cox Plate.

A career low in 2007 for the much sought-after jockey then riding in Hong Kong, saw him jailed after he was found guilty of selling racing tips.

Munce allegedly accepted favours in the form of bets in return for tips from businessman Andy Lau between December 2005 and July 2006, a charge which Munce denied.

He spent 20 months in jail in Hong Kong and Sydney and was released from Silverwater Jail on October 30, 2008.

In 2015 Munce switched the saddle for stables after 29 years, to take on the reins from father-in-law Barry Mitchell, training 54 winners in 2018.

Munce, 50, works his eponymous stables at Brisbane's Eagle Farm where his wife Cathy is the training manager.

5. Craig Foster

LISMORE'S home-grown Socceroo midfielder Craig Foster has shown he has much courage on the field as off.

The former player with, and captain of, the Socceroos, Foster made 29 appearances for the Australian national team and his professional soccer career included playing in Australia, Asia and England.

Following his retirement from the field, Craig enjoyed a multiple Logie-winning broadcast career with the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) alongside some of the great men of football broadcasting including Johnny Warren and Les Murray.

His parents still live in Lismore and Foster is regular visitor.

However, it is through Foster's support as well as his advocacy for sport and human rights, that he has shown himself to be a real hero when in 2018/19, he lead a global advocacy and lobbying campaign for an imprisoned young, refugee footballer in a Thai prison.

Foster's championship of the cause of Hakeem al-Araibi, who was in danger of extradition to Bahrain where he faced a repeat of torture suffered in 2012 and, many believed, possible loss of life after speaking out against a member of the Royal family.

He worked closely with the Australian Foreign Ministry and Embassy in Bangkok, travelled the world to lobby FIFA and the United Nations, lobbied Governments and Embassies in Thailand and coordinated with numerous stakeholders including World Players United, FIFPro, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network to result in the release of Hakeem and safe return to his young wife in Australia.

As a member of the Multicultural Council of Australia, Foster works to ensure the ongoing social harmony of Australia's diverse and changing population and works with a vast range of social programs in indigenous football, homelessness, domestic violence and refugee advocacy.

As an Ambassador for Human Rights and Refugees with Amnesty Australia, Foster has developed a primary school initiative with the Australian Government for Harmony Day and is a former Chairman, Life Member and chief executive of Professional Footballers Australia, Australia's representative body of the Socceroos, Matildas and professional players around the world.

As well as a Masters of International Sport Management and Postgraduate Degree in Football Management, he is completing his law degree.

As a player, Foster started his football career with National Soccer League clubs Adelaide City and Marconi and also played for English sides, Portsmouth and Crystal Palace as skipper and National Soccer League side, Northern Spirit FC.

4. Jacqueline Freney

AUSTRALIA'S most successful athlete at a single Olympic Games, Jacqueline Freney's sporting glory at the London Paralympics in 2012 equalled Michael Phelps' eight gold medals in Beijing and surpassed the great Mark Spitz's seven golds in Munich.

With a string of gold, silver and bronze medals to her name, swimmer Freney was just 20 when she smashed world records to win those eight gold medals, earning her also Paralympian of the Year by Australia Post who celebrated her achievements with the release of a commemorative stamp featuring the inspirational athlete.

In 2012 she was named Ballina Shire's Sportsperson of the Year, the 2012 Australian Paralympian of the Year overall and the Female Paralympian of the Year.

Four years earlier Freney, who lives at Skennars Head, was awarded an Australian Institute of Sport Paralympic swimming scholarship and went on to win three bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Games.

On Australian Day 2014 she was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia, "For service to sport as a gold medallist at the London 2012 Paralympic Games," and in October 2014, she was inducted into the Path of Champions at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Her past achievements, as well as her success in Beijing, include winning two gold medals at the Australian short-course open championships in Melbourne and silver and bronze at the Australian open championships in Sydney.

Freney is the holder of one world short-course record, five Oceania records, five Australian open records and several Australian age records.

Born in Brisbane, Queensland, 25 years ago with cerebral palsy, Freney is coached by her father Michael, while her grandfather Peter Freney coached 2000 Sydney Games multiple gold medallist Siobhan Paton.

She attended her first championships at the age of 14, her first international competition in Maryland, USA at 15, and her Beijing swims when she was only 16.

In 2008, , in November 2013, she was named NSW Young Australian of the Year for 2014, and in 2014 was named Young Australian of the Year.

However, Freney was unable to compete at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro due to a medical issue.

Considered a real champion outside the pool, Freney is known for her encouragement to swimmers of all abilities.

"I've always wanted to be a role model to the younger generations," she said.

"My main message is that no matter what obstacles or challenges come your way, you can always overcome them."

3. Liz Ellis

NETBALL great and local resident Liz Ellis is one of the most respected names in the game, with an 18-year elite career at a national and international level.

In 2018, Ellis who made a home on the Northern Rivers since building at Booyong in 2012, was been named an Officer of the Order as part of the Australia Day honours list.

Ellis received the award for her "distinguished service to netball as an elite player and coach, through support and advocacy for young women, as a contributor to the broadcast and print media industries, and to the community".

Regarded as Australia's most successful netballer and leading circle defender, Ellis played a record 122 times for Australia from 1993 - 2007, and was the most capped Commonwealth Bank Trophy player in history with 173 matches.

Originally from Hawkesbury Netball Association, Ellis was an constant force in Netball NSW junior and senior State teams, and was a member of the NSW Open Team who won four national titles (1992, 1993, 1994, 1997), three of these during the Golden Boot era.

Ellis received a number of individual accolades during her career, being named Australia's Most Valuable Netballer on four occasions (1996, 1998, 2002, 2006).

Her string of successes includes playing 122 times for her country, winning three World Championships, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and several other top honours.

She played her entire domestic career for the Sydney Swifts, hold the role of captain in 2000 and held that role across the 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2007 Commonwealth Bank Trophy premierships.

In 2006, led by Ellis, the team achieved an historic undefeated season and were awarded National Team of the Year at that year's Australian Sport Awards.

Since her retirement, Ellis has become a commentator on netball for both the ANZ Championship and International test level.

She has run coaching clinics at schools and for junior netballers across the Far North Coast and has been a guest speaker at a number of events.

Ellis has also written a book in that time which deals with frustration, disappointment and heartbreak of infertility.

In recognition of her outstanding career, since 2008 the highest individual accolade awarded to an Australian netball athlete has been the annual Liz Ellis Diamond.

In 2009 Ellis became a Member of the Order of Australia for "services to netball and the encouragement of women in sport."

Since her retirement from domestic and international netball in 2007, Ellis who is married with two children is a leading television netball commentator.

2. Petria Thomas

STELLAR swimmer Petria Thomas OAM has come a long way from Mullumbimby.

Her tally of eight Olympic medals (three gold, four silver, one bronze) is the best ever for an Australian woman, equal with Dawn Fraser and Susie O'Neill.

The swimmer battled injury and depression for many years. She was a star in her speciality event, the women's 100m butterfly, and was born in Lismore in 1975.

She began swimming with formal lessons at the age of five and by 1982, aged seven, she was good enough to compete in the New South Wales State Titles.

Soon after she began training at Ballina with Stan Tilley, who specialised in coaching her pet stroke -- butterfly.

A visit to Ballina by Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) coach Jim Fowlie led to the offer of a place at the AIS in Canberra in 1992, where she opted to continue her schooling full-time despite the training rigours.

Thomas now manages the Swimming Australia National Training Centre at the AIS.

In recognition of her dedication to her beloved sport in an out of the pool, last month Thomas was announced she will lead the Australian team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, becoming Australia's first female Commonwealth Games team Chef de Mission.

It's the latest tribute for the athlete also holds four silver and one bronze medal from her Olympic efforts as well as 15 national titles.

A life member of the Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, Mullumbimby's 50m pool was named in her honour.

Famously, at the 2001 World Championships in Japan, she was part of 4x200m freestyle relay team, which completed the race first, but was disqualified when she jumped in the pool to celebrate before the other competitors finished the race.

Following a break to recover from injuries in 2003, Thomas won gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics where she announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

In mid-2005, Thomas released an autobiography, Swimming Against The Tide, in which she describes her experiences with depression and injuries.

Inducted into the Australian Institute of Sport Swimming Hall of Fame in 1996, Thomas was the AIS Athlete of the Year in 2001 (with gymnast Philippe Rizzo) and 2002.

In 2006 inducted in the AIS 'Best of the Best' and year later inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2007.

She is married to Julian Jones, AIS head strength and conditioning coach, and they have two children.

1. Adam Gilchrist

THE first time he kept wicket aged 10 he broke his nose, but Gilchrist went on to become arguably the most dangerous attacking batsman of his generation and is widely regarded as the greatest wicket-keeper-batsman in the history of the game.

Gilchrist's left-handed attacking and aggressive precision changed the way the sport looks at wicketkeeper-batsmen.

Now 47, the former Kadina High School student, whose first captaincy was of his school's cricket team, was also a Lismore junior cricketer of the year before moving to Sydney, then Perth, on his way to becoming one of the stars of the powerful Australian team of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Gilchrist was beloved by fans for his swashbuckling style while batting or behind the stumps.

The youngest son of Stan, a leg-spinner good enough to play first grade for Paddington, then for Sutherland, to take 17 wickets at 21 on a tour of Malaysia and Singapore with the fabled Emus in July 1959, Adam was encouraged to apply himself to turn his dreams into a reality.

Gilchrist had made his first-class debut in 1992 and was helping his father run a coaching clinic for juniors at Woodlawn College in January 1993 when NSW selector Steve Bernard rang to advise of his Sheffield Shield baptism.

His first One-Day International appearance was in 1996 in India and his Test debut in 1999, held the world record for the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in ODIs until it was surpassed by Kumar Sangakkara in 2015 and the most by an Australian in Test cricket.

During his career, Gilchrist played for Australia in 96 Test matches and over 270 ODIs and possesses a strike rate amongst the highest in the history of both ODI and Test cricket.

His century against England at Perth in December 2006 is the fourth-fastest century in all Test cricket and was the first player to have hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, his 17 Test centuries are the most by a wicket-keeper and his 16 in ODIs second only to Sangakkara.

Gilchrist also holds the record of scoring at least 50 runs in successive World Cup finals (in 1999, 2003 and 2007).

His 149 off 104 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup final is rated one of the greatest World Cup innings of all time and he's currently one of the only three players to have won three World Cup titles.

Gilchrist was renowned for fairness by walking when he considered himself to be out, sometimes contrary to the decision of the umpire.

A regular vice-captain in both forms of the game, Gilchrist captained Test, ODI and Twenty20 International matches.

He retired from international cricket in 2008, although played domestic tournaments until 2013, was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2015.

Gilchrist is patron of the Lismore branch of the Taverners, is a popular Australian cricket commentator and is married to his high school sweetheart, Melinda, with four children.