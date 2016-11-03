Zombie Walk: Get there now for 'blood' splatter, gore makeup

FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk.

THE first Lismore Zombie Walk is only one hour away, so if you haven't worked out which piece of clothing you want to get covered with blood and gore, you better choose soon.

There is a pre-walk event which is underway at North Coast TAFE on Conway St.

It's an opportunity for entrants to get their zombie make-up done, buy some special effect gore, and enter the "splatter tent" for a generous coating of red paint.

There will also be zombie-themed snow-cones for sale.

Organiser Sunita Bala said the event was all about advocating social inclusion.

"I'd like to acknowledge Social Futures who have funded this whole thing ... the work they do with the community is all about social inclusion, which is really what this walk is all about," she said.

"It's great to do an event like this in Lismore.

"It's a small regional towns and we don't get to see something like this often."

At 4.45pm there will be a flashmob in the TAFE courtyard to Michael Jackson's Thriller, followed by the walk from 5pm to 6pm kicking off nearby.

Registration costs $5 with proceeds going towards Mental Health Month and supporting Haven NR.

Haven HR is an initiative by youth for youth, with a high council that organises all things geeky.

It is supported by organisations such Social Futures and Ability Links.