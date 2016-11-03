27°
News

Zombie Walk: Get there now for 'blood' splatter, gore makeup

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 3rd Nov 2016 3:51 PM
FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk.
FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk. Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first Lismore Zombie Walk is only one hour away, so if you haven't worked out which piece of clothing you want to get covered with blood and gore, you better choose soon.

There is a pre-walk event which is underway at North Coast TAFE on Conway St.

It's an opportunity for entrants to get their zombie make-up done, buy some special effect gore, and enter the "splatter tent" for a generous coating of red paint.

There will also be zombie-themed snow-cones for sale.

Organiser Sunita Bala said the event was all about advocating social inclusion.

"I'd like to acknowledge Social Futures who have funded this whole thing ... the work they do with the community is all about social inclusion, which is really what this walk is all about," she said.

"It's great to do an event like this in Lismore.

"It's a small regional towns and we don't get to see something like this often."

At 4.45pm there will be a flashmob in the TAFE courtyard to Michael Jackson's Thriller, followed by the walk from 5pm to 6pm kicking off nearby.

Registration costs $5 with proceeds going towards Mental Health Month and supporting Haven NR.

Haven HR is an initiative by youth for youth, with a high council that organises all things geeky.

It is supported by organisations such Social Futures and Ability Links.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ability links event lismore social futures whatson zombie walk

Nurse found guilty of double nursing home murder

Nurse found guilty of double nursing home murder

FORMER Ballina nurse Megan Jean Haines has been found guilty of two counts of murder after fatally injecting two elderly nursing home residents with insulin.

  • News

  • 3rd Nov 2016 2:51 PM

Zombie Walk: Get there now for 'blood' splatter, gore makeup

FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk.

Undead event only one hour away

Shark video: 'I couldn't believe how viral it went'

Derik Broshar snapped an image of a shark approaching surfers at The Pass in Byron Bay. Photo Contributed

Man who shot incredible footage now "nervous" about surfing

12,500 extra seats added to airport's schedule

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport has had extra flights added.

It just got a whole lot easier to fly to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

What's hot in this week's gig guide

LOCAL FILM: Andrew Lowe and Francesca Bianchi in a still from the film Burns Point. A special screening of the film will be held at the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Film, music, dance, theatre and more.

Zombie Walk: Get there now for 'blood' splatter, gore makeup

FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk.

Undead event only one hour away

This little bison calf needs you to name it

Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.

But you need to pick a native American name that means something

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Local photographer's work in Attenborough's Planet Earth 2

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

Time-lapse images by local photographer impress Attenborough

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

UNDER CONTRACT FIRST DAY ON THE MARKET FOR FULL PRICE - AGAIN!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

PINEAPPLE COTTAGE &amp; THE CHAPEL STUDIO

36 Marvell Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Auction 16th...

A centrally located, peaceful position within an easy walking distance to Clarkes Beach and town in a few minutes. This stunning property is a fusion of relaxed...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Saturday 5th November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Saturday 5th November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a...

The Ultimate Byron Bay Location!

7/124 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 1 1 1 $625,000 to...

This light filled architecturally designed and quality built apartment is directly opposite Clarkes Beach, minutes to the boardwalk that takes you to the Pass and...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!