26°
News

Zombie drug can cause 'superhuman rage', cannibalism

Melissa Gulbin
| 18th Oct 2016 11:06 AM
Police are on alert for the use of synthetic drugs, like the Bath Salts pictured. (AP Photo/The Patriot-News, Chris Knight, File) MANDATORY CREDIT
Police are on alert for the use of synthetic drugs, like the Bath Salts pictured. (AP Photo/The Patriot-News, Chris Knight, File) MANDATORY CREDIT Chris Knight

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER 16 hospitalisations on the Gold Coast due to overdose of emerging street drug 'flakka', also known as the 'zombie drug', NSW Police are on alert to prevent its proliferation south of the border.

The drug can cause hallucinations, seizures and aggression. In the US, flakka has been associated with superhuman rage and even cannibalism.

Queensland Police told media they feared the synthetic drug would pose a risk during Schoolies Week.

Fortunately, drug Drug Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Tony Cooke said NSW Police had seen little of this particular drug in NSW.

Commander Cooke said: "'Flakka' is a synthetic cathinone and is a schedule prohibited drug within NSW.

"It has been seen here sold as bath salts and was linked to the death of a man in 2012.

"The point is, like all prohibited drugs and by whatever name or description, these drugs are dangerous.

"There is no such thing as a 'legal high' or a safe way to utilise any of these so-called designer drugs.

"We have seen synthetic drugs result in reckless, risky behaviours, such as running into traffic and people having psychotic crises.

"That's not to mention the countless people who have experienced adverse reactions, including some who have died, after taking different synthetic drugs.

"They are manufactured and sold by the same criminals who make and sell ice or whatever it is they can sell to make a dollar.

"Anyone who takes them is gambling with their health and wellbeing and, ultimately, putting their life at risk."

Lismore Northern Star
Zombie drug can cause 'superhuman rage', cannibalism

Zombie drug can cause 'superhuman rage', cannibalism

POLICE say this scary new drug is manufactured and sold by the same criminals who make and sell ice or "whatever it is they can sell to make a dollar".

Highways and back roads will be targeted during police blitz

DRIVE SAFE: Operation NorthForce kicked off this week across the Northern Rivers and broader North Region to help drive down the high road toll.

"People think that it won't happen to them; it can and it does.”

Bill's Team desperate for more volunteers

Bill's mother Lindy has cared for Bill with assistance for 25 years.

Local volunteer organisation puts call out to the community

'Younger' council to drive youth engagement

REACHING OUT: Trinity Catholic College student, Emily Adams, is interested in Cr Ekins idea to create a youth advisory group for Lismore City Council.

How can we better engage young people with local politics?

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Shows are now ready to take on the digitally challenged

Sideshow Alley at the North Coast National. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

The show was the biggest thing on my social calendar

Author Peter FitzSimons set to visit Tweed Library

SPECIAL GUEST: Author, journalist and former Test rugby union player Peter FitzSimons will speak at the Tweed Library in November.

Author Peter Fitzsimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads

Xavier Rudd, Cat Empire announce joint tour

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015.

Two of Australia's most outstanding live acts to tour together

Band to play new material on national tour

Band to play new material on national tour

Ahead of the Caligula's Horse Opeth support shows,and national headline tour we talked to vocalist Jim Grey about mythology, spoken word poetry and new album.

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Bill's Team desperate for more volunteers

Bill's mother Lindy has cared for Bill with assistance for 25 years.

Local volunteer organisation puts call out to the community

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Author Peter FitzSimons set to visit Tweed Library

SPECIAL GUEST: Author, journalist and former Test rugby union player Peter FitzSimons will speak at the Tweed Library in November.

Author Peter Fitzsimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

SEASIDE SERENITY

10 Royal Avenue, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 $715,000

Private and tucked away within lush tropical gardens is this peaceful coastal retreat. A quality relaxed lifestyle awaits at this comfortable residence which is...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Thursday 20th October 12.00 - 12.30pm Saturday 22nd October 9.00 - ... $549,000 to...

Open: Thursday 20th October 12.00 - 12.30pm Saturday 22nd October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest