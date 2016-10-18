Zombie drug can cause 'superhuman rage', cannibalism

Police are on alert for the use of synthetic drugs, like the Bath Salts pictured. (AP Photo/The Patriot-News, Chris Knight, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

AFTER 16 hospitalisations on the Gold Coast due to overdose of emerging street drug 'flakka', also known as the 'zombie drug', NSW Police are on alert to prevent its proliferation south of the border.

The drug can cause hallucinations, seizures and aggression. In the US, flakka has been associated with superhuman rage and even cannibalism.

Queensland Police told media they feared the synthetic drug would pose a risk during Schoolies Week.

Fortunately, drug Drug Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Tony Cooke said NSW Police had seen little of this particular drug in NSW.

Commander Cooke said: "'Flakka' is a synthetic cathinone and is a schedule prohibited drug within NSW.

"It has been seen here sold as bath salts and was linked to the death of a man in 2012.

"The point is, like all prohibited drugs and by whatever name or description, these drugs are dangerous.

"There is no such thing as a 'legal high' or a safe way to utilise any of these so-called designer drugs.

"We have seen synthetic drugs result in reckless, risky behaviours, such as running into traffic and people having psychotic crises.

"That's not to mention the countless people who have experienced adverse reactions, including some who have died, after taking different synthetic drugs.

"They are manufactured and sold by the same criminals who make and sell ice or whatever it is they can sell to make a dollar.

"Anyone who takes them is gambling with their health and wellbeing and, ultimately, putting their life at risk."