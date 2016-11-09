Zebra crossing could get the rainbow treatment in Lismore

Lismore City Council is looking into a permanent rainbow crossing similar to this one installed during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras earlier this year.

CROSSING the road in Lismore may become a colourful endeavour if a rainbow pedestrian crossing is approved for installation.

Seven of 10 councillors at last night's Lismore City Council ordinary meeting were in favour of investigating the feasibility of the crossing or another rainbow structure for the Lismore CBD.

The crossing would operate as a tourist attraction and celebrate Lismore's diversity and cultural heritage.

Reader poll Would you like to see a rainbow pedestrian crossing in Lismore? This poll ended on 09 November 2016. Yes - 0% No - 0% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Councillors Gianpiero Battista, Nancy Casson and Greg Bennett voted against the motion and Cr Eddie Lloyd was absent.

In comments by the council's assets manager, Scott Turner, it is stated a rainbow style pedestrian crossing would not meet the Roads and Maritime Service standards.

Lismore City Council was provided with a copy of a letter from the Minister for Roads, Duncan Gay, to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore.

The letter explains that while the rainbow crossing was approved for Mardi Gras, it would not be approved on a permanent basis in Sydney due to safety concerns.

The assets manager commented that, "based on the contents of that letter, and that a rainbow crossing does not meet relevant standards, it would appear unlikely that RMS will support installation of such a facility in Lismore."

If a rainbow pedestrian crossing cannot go ahead, Lismore City Council will consider other rainbow structures such as footpaths, street furniture and light poles.