You've shared your quirky NY resolutions with us

Fishing every day of next year is one resolution shared with us.

HERE we go again, making our resolutions to stay fit, lose weight, eat healthy, be more organised and fix our finances.

That's all very well, but we asked people across Facebook on the Northern Rivers what were some of the quirkier New Year's resolutions they were making and how were they going to achieve it.

Your resolutions

Don Moss said he was going to ensure he would go fishing every day, rain, hail or shine.

Colleen McKee was being practical when she posted that the only resolution she was aiming for was to 'simply remember to write 2016 instead of 2016 as the date.'

Shirley Benn simply wanted to stay alive...she must be famous.

Carissa Pursey wants to be able to go roller-blading. Speaking from experience I'd warn Carissa to watch that ACL in the knee.

After being hassled by her knitting group to make a new year's resolution Rosanne Stuart finally gave in and resolved to go to every Spotlight and buy three balls of yarn from each.

"I visited 46 stores in Australia and it kept going for three years. Didn't fail once," she said.

"Now (I'm) back to not doing them anymore."

Jade King is determined to live a more 'cruelty free, ethical and compassionate life'.

She has a couple of projects to help her achieve that aim.

"I'll buy from fair trade ethical companies as much as possible," she said.

"To do my part on global warming, in addition to being vegan, I'll start my own veggie garden.

"I'll volunteer more at the local Sugarshine farm sanctuary for rescued animals."

Kayla Leonie Westerman had a unique idea where she will start the year with an empty jar. Then each week she will add a note with some good that happened written on it.

On New Year's Eve 2017 she will empty the jar and read about the amazing year she had.