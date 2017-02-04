Youths wanted for tampering with rescue boat

A RESCUE vessel bound for the Asia Pacific from Ballina may need to delay its journey after a group of youths tampered with the 10.6m boat moored on the Richmond River.

Just before 11am yesterday, police said four youths, believed to be aged between 13-15, released the cruiser from its mooring opposite the Wharf Bar, leaving the boat to float about 100m east of the Ballina RSL before beaching itself onto the rocks.

Police were able to secure the vessel with a rope a short time later before informing the owner and returning the damaged boat.

Police said damage to the hull and the second engine following the incident may result in the need for repairs before the rescue boat embarks on its overseas endeavours.

The owner informed police he is sailing to Borneo in two weeks to work with emergency services at off-shore oil rigs.

Investigations are on-going to find the three boys and one girl involved in the incident.

All four described as Caucasian according to an eye-witness who provided the descriptions of the four youths to police.

One of the boys was a slim build of about 5'6ft tall wearing a t-shirt and board shorts with red hair shoulder length.

Two of the boys were characterised to police as having short brown hair, 5'4ft tall with slim builds and wearing board shorts and a t-shirt.

The girl allegedly involved was wearing a blue bikini with a green singlet and board shorts.

She was described to police as being 5'2ft with a slim build, shoulder length brown hair with red highlights and a tan complexion.

Anyone with any information about the incident of those involved is urged to call Ballina Police, 6681 8699.