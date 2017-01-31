Youth get stuck into sweet business

ONE local business has welcomed some fresh faces to their fold with their 2017 intake of apprentices.

As a proactive supporter of employment-based learning for local youth, Sunshine Sugar takes on multiple apprentices and trainees across its three sites each year.

Sunshine Sugar CEO, Mr Chris Connors met this week with the 2017 intake of Apprentices at the Ballina Corporate Office, welcoming them to the business and instilling the virtues of the company values - Teamwork, Integrity, Excellence, Accountability and Safety.

"These young people are the future of local business and industry,” Mr Connors said.

"As one of the largest non-government employers in the Northern Rivers, we feel that it is both a responsibility and a privilege to provide hands-on, technical and practical skills needed to become qualified and prepared for the challenges of working life.”

The Condong Mill in the Tweed Valley has taken on three apprentices: Credence Donohue has commenced her Administration Traineeship, and is joined by Fitter Apprentice Thomas Harmon and Electrician Apprentice Riley Flick.

Two new recruits at the Broadwater Mill in the Richmond Valley are Business Administration Trainee Grayce Kelly, and Jade Gooley who has started his Fitter Apprenticeship.

At the Harwood Sugar Mill in the Clarence Valley, Taylor Roberts has settled in to her Business Administration Traineeship, as has Fitter Apprentice James Brown.

For Sunshine Sugar, having a team of motivated and skilled people, now and in the future, are the lifeblood of a competitive and sustainable business.