YOUR SAY: What you think about plans for old Masters site

Claudia Jambor
| 12th Jan 2017 11:54 AM
GOING GOING GONE: Lismore Masters will close in December, alongside the chain's 80 plus other stores across Australia.
GOING GOING GONE: Lismore Masters will close in December, alongside the chain's 80 plus other stores across Australia. Hamish Broome

ANTICIPATION for a cluster of popular national franchises to come to Lismore is exploding on social media.

Potential jobs as well as excitement over a JB Hi Fi and BCF earmarked for our backyard were common opinions shared by our readers on the Northern Star's Facebook page.

The $2.5 million facility plans to host big name retailers including: Forty Winks, Spotlight, National Tiles, Repco, Original Mattress Factory and Pet Stock.

Fishing and craft enthusiasts were quick to voice their joy over the plans on Facebook while others questioned alternatives for at the old Masters Site.

Reader Brendon Miller said the development is a sign Lismore is "moving with the times" and hopes the JB Hi Fi and BCF will be large stores.

"Lismore wont know what hit it," he wrote.

The site has been bought by Home Consortium, a joint venture of Sydney based Aurrum Group, Spotlight, and Chemist Warehouse.

Submissions to the council regarding the development application close on February 1.

Do we really need a third Spotlight?

SOME of our readers, raised the question whether a third Spotlight is needed in the Northern Rivers.

Courtney Walker raised the question in the first comment on the Northern Star's Facebook page about the story: "Why do we need another Spotlight?"

"Tell me about it," Chloe Cook replied, sharing Ms Walkers thoughts.

If the craft store goes ahead at the old Masters site it will be the second in Lismore with a Spotlight store in Woodlark St.

Ballina also has it's own Spotlight in the town's industrial estate.

On the other hand, one reader was delighted over the news of the planned Spotlight.

"Woohoo! New bigger Spotlight and a bunch of favourites. Can't wait," Jessica May Turner said.

 

Ballina spotlight departement team leader Karen Burke and store manager Sheree Albert struggle with a fitted sheet before the Home Sweet Home expo.
Ballina spotlight departement team leader Karen Burke and store manager Sheree Albert struggle with a fitted sheet before the Home Sweet Home expo. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Prayers answered by fishing gods

READER Lee Jackson expressed excitement about the earmarked fishing and tackle superstore, BCF within the proposed complex.

"Thank you lord, answered prayers for a BCF in Lizzy. Woohoo," she wrote.

"All I care about is JB Hi Fi"

JB HI FI'S planned move to Lismore was all Josh Baker cared about along with many other readers.

Alex Cowan said the electronics franchise provides equipment that may not be readily available in the region.

"Yes yes yes!! We needed a JB Hi Fi as they sell dj equipment!!," he said.

Australia's largest home entertainment retailer currently has stores at Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads but not in the Northern Rivers.

 

JB Hi-Fi's Telco Sales representative Matt Cooper gets excited about all apple devices and can barely contain his excitement as rumours of the launch of new iPhone 6 loom.
APPLE MADNESS: JB Hi-Fi's Telco Sales representative Matt Cooper gets excited about all apple devices and can barely contain his excitement as rumours of the launch of new iPhone 6 loom. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN080814JBH1

Job opportunities?

POTENTIAL job opportunities the retailers may bring to the Lismore area were toyed with by some readers.

Jess Egan and Kristy Martin commented on the story highlighting another career avenue for loved ones.

Aynsley Little was particularly keen on a job at JB Hi Fi and said she'd be "all over that" when the retail adverstise positions.

But some are after something a bit more fast-paced...

A GO-KART track was floated by others as a better use of the large site.

Lindsay Armfield and Gene 'NufCed' Allder-Conn shifted away from the hype surrounding the national franchises.

"Would have been better if it was turned into a indoor go cart track," Mr Armfield said.

 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  business lismore lismore city council masters retail

