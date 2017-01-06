YOUR SAY: Proposed petrol station is in a bad location

Plans for another Ballina service station on River St have been lodged to Ballina Shire Council.

THE proposal for a $1.8m petrol station in the main street of Ballina has sparked debate on The Northern Star's Facebook page.

We asked if Ballina really needed another petrol station and we received right on 30 comments with differing points of view.

Here are some of the comments:

Steve Wood

"Who's idea was it to put it right beside a creek? So any fuel spillage and contaminated run off can go straight in the creek.”

Jason TheWhitsta

"There was one there years ago. It was an awkward position years ago and still is. Aside from environmental issues you'd get eaten alive by mozzies there in summer. Better off getting the service centre done out near the highway interchange.”

Sheridan Edwards

"While it's a good idea to install another service station on the highway, in my perspective the site as shown in the article is unsuitable because it is behind the creek.”

Sasha Dwight

"Yes we sure do need one on the highway. Both my parents don't live in town anymore and it's annoying having to go in there when all Ineed is petrol.”

April Hesse

"Ridiculous. It didn't succeed there the first time so why would it survive now?”

Bexta Amali

"Infuriating. Liberty (is) locally owned and operated and provides the best service possible to locals and has for as long as I can remember. So many elderly and disabled people benefit from the old school driveway service provided by Liberty.”