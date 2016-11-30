31°
YOUR SAY: Lismore loves the lake pool and good roads

Samantha Elley
| 30th Nov 2016 12:34 PM
Lismore-ites have a say on what they feel is needed in the area.
Lismore-ites have a say on what they feel is needed in the area.

THERE was plenty of chatter on Facebook last night about what people felt the Lismore area needed.

Not everyone agreed with our list but quite a few did.

Here's what you had to say

Ally Rice-Finlayson

We already have a Christmas tree. It's on the corner of Woodlark and Keen. It's wonky, but it's using what we already have and it makes me happy.

Quite a few people agreed with Ally, loving the originality of not only the wonky tree, but the recycled bike tree as well.

Taygan Kenny

Bring back the Lismore Lake pool, to me it is historic, taking my own kids there when they were little and myself growing up swimming in it like our parents did before us.

There were plenty of people who agree dwith Taygan on the lake pool.

Heidi Louisee agreed saying $4 each to go to the pool was expensive for families.

Beki Davies

Definitely NOT the North Lismore plateau development as there are cultural sacred sites located there.

Dean Draper even went so far as to call it a racist development.

The car free cafe area and more nightclubs weren't as popular, but weren't knocked back too much either.

Other ideas

Roads, roads and fix the roads were the most popular of your suggestions.

Did I also mention you want the roads fixed?

Tom Mato

How about a clean up and fix the roads.

Harley Nelson

None of the above, we need better roads, more car spaces down town CBD and a no drinking environment for teenagers and families on weekends.

Steve Gawler

Fix the bloody roads for god's sake.

Nitsirk Nedtrexte

I'd like to see free open air Movies with pop up shipping container bars & cafes at riverside park - the river is our most under-utilised asset!

Terry Allen

A drastic drop in DA costs for houses for low income owner builders and zero deposit home loans to help get people out of the rental trap!

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  christmas tree lake pool north lismore plateau roads

