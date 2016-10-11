Your chance to vote Byron Bay on Monopoly board

BYRON Bay locals will have the chance to make history by voting for their home town to appear on the Australian edition of the world's most popular board game, Monopoly.

Hasbro Australia has invited each state and territory's tourism office to nominate five key locations and attractions people know and love and Byron Bay is on the list for New South Wales.

But only two or three destinations in each state or territory will make it onto the board and the final selection is being left entirely up to the Australian public, so Byron Bay needs your vote!

Byron Bay's Mayor Simon Richardson is urging locals to do their part to get Byron on the board.

Aerial view of Clarke's Beach, Byron Bay. Contributed

"Byron is a place and an ideal. As a place, it has for many years, become a quintessential life journey, from family holidays, finding yourself, healing, exploring, surfing, making friendships and returning to raise a family,” he said.

"Byron is a place that calls to many. As an ideal, Byron conjures the spirit of free thinking, a green heart and a passion for community.”

Voting goes live from November 1. The Australian public will be invited to log on to monopolyaustralia.com.au where they'll be able to vote for their favourite locations and attractions, casting one vote, per state and territory, per day, to determine which destinations will achieve a spot on the all-new Monopoly Australia board - due for release July 2017.

Voters can support their hometown, and even vote for other locations and attractions around Australia. The state or territory with the most amount of votes will secure the coveted dark blue Mayfair position.

A farmland scene near Byron Bay contributed

And the nominations are:

New South Wales

Sydney Harbour, Byron Bay, Orange, Coffs Harbour and Lord Howe Island.

Victoria

Melbourne, The Great Ocean Road, The Yarra Valley, Phillip Island and Mornington Peninsula.

ACT

Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra, Australian War Memorial, Floriade and Questacon.

QLD

Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Whitsunday Islands and Tropical North Queensland.

South Australia

Hahndorf, Flinders Ranges, Port Lincoln, Barossa Valley and Kangaroo Island.

Western Australia

Perth, Margaret River, Broome, Exmouth and Esperance.

Tasmania

Evandale, Freycinet, Hobart, Stanley and Strahan.

Northern Territory

Uluru, Kakadu National Park, Arnhem Land, Darwin and West MacDonnell National Park.

To make your vote count go to monopolyaustralia.com.au from November 1, 2016. Voting closes November 22, 2016.

Little known facts about Monopoly

1. Charles Darrow was from Philadelphia, and he first developed the Monopoly game in 1933.

2. The first pieces were made from around Darrow's home. A piece of oilcloth covered the board, the cards were handwritten, and the houses and hotels were made from wooden scraps.

3. Monopoly was not an immediate success. Darrow attempted to sell Monopoly to Parker Brothers, but it was rejected for '52 fundamental errors' including the game's length, theme and complexity. Following Darrow's success selling Monopoly in local Philadelphia department stores, Parker Brothers reconsidered and negotiated the rights to market the game.

4. The world's most expensive Monopoly set was created in 1998. It was created by San Francisco jeweler Sidney Mobell and it valued at $2 million.

5. The longest Monopoly game played on record was 70 days.

Reference: '25 Little-Known Facts About Monopoly, 80 Years Later' website abcnews.go.com. Accessed October 11, 2016.