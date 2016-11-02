Your chance to give feedback on highway works

ROADS and Maritime Services is hosting a community drop-in session to provide community feedback on planned work between the Richmond River and Coolgardie Rd as part of the $4.36 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team, including team members from Roads and Maritime and its delivery partner Pacific Complete, will be available today from 3-7pm, at the Wardell Hall, 49 Richmond St, Wardell.

The team can answer questions about planned building and work at the Wardell Rd satellite compound, the Lumleys Hill batch plant and activities scheduled to take place in the next three months.

Building is expected to start in February next year, with the site operational by April.

The drop-in session will also give the community the opportunity to share information on wild dog or feral animal movements in the area or to register their property for predator control work as part of further koala management measures.