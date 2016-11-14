Young talent shines bright at Mullumbimby Show

BORN SHOWMAN: Sixth generation showman Diesel Nilon has fun in the puddles down sideshow alley after a huge downpour drenched the Mullumbimby Show on Saturday afternoon.

MULLUMBIMBY'S 109th Agricultural Show and Truck Parade wasn't just about dressage, dagwood dogs, dodgem cars and big rigs.

The show at the weekend also belonged to Mullumbimby High School student Rose Eadie who starred in the Junior Talent Quest, taking out first prize in the original category with her song Dirt about bullying called and the runner-up prize for her cover of Duffy's Warwick Avenue.

The song contest was part of a huge entertainment program with $100 prize money on offer to the best performer of a cover song and $100 to the best original song.

Judges were Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright and singer/songwriter Clelia Adams judged the event.

SONGSTRESS: Mullumbimby High School Student Rose Eadie, winner of the Mullumbimby Agricultural Show's Song Contest judge Clelia Adams. Lyn McCarthy

"There's been a quantum leap in progress for Rose Eadie since last year's event," Ms Adams said.

The skies opened about about 2pm with revellers scattering for shelter under marquees and trees but the return of sunshine got things back on track for the Truck Parade Awards with Spud Spencer from Casino taking out the grand prize with his Peterbuilt logging truck.

Below: Luke and Ryan Johnston with their dad's truck at the Mullumbimby Show and Truck Parade. Christian Morrow

Another highlight was the chainsaw racing with one match-up featuring local father and son Lawrence and Dan Williams going head to head in a race to cut a hardwood log into fence posts.

Despite dropping the chain off his saw early in the race Dan came back to defeat his father comfortably.