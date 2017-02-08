Young boy ejected from car after it rolled

Multiple ambulances on the scene of a car rollover.

A MALE teenager was ejected from a car when it rolled on Wardell Road, Lynwood, near Summerland House (House with No Steps) just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

He was one of four occupants of a car that were all transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

He was suffering a major laceration to the forehead on the right side of his face, according to Ambulance NSW media.

Another male teenager managed to get himself out of the vehicle but complained of pain to the lower back.

The scene was attended by multiple ambulances, police and fire service.