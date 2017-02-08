29°
News

Young boy ejected from car after it rolled

Samantha Elley
| 8th Feb 2017 4:44 PM
Multiple ambulances on the scene of a car rollover.
Multiple ambulances on the scene of a car rollover. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MALE teenager was ejected from a car when it rolled on Wardell Road, Lynwood, near Summerland House (House with No Steps)  just before 3.30pm this afternoon.

He was one of four occupants of a car that were all transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

He was suffering a major laceration to the forehead on the right side of his face, according to Ambulance NSW media.

Another male teenager managed to get himself out of the vehicle but complained of pain to the lower back.

The scene was attended by multiple ambulances, police and fire service.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ambulance car rollover editors picks linwood wardell road

Young boy ejected from car after it rolled

Young boy ejected from car after it rolled

A MALE teenager has suffered a major laceration to the forehead.

Storms coming before the weekend from hell

Possible storms for the Northern Rivers tonight.

We’re in for some heat relief tonight

Clock ticks on club’s chance to regain competition spot

Northern United Teatte jackson in action. Northern United vs Evans Head at Crozier field in Lismore. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / Northern Star

TIME is ticking for Northern United

Five 'secret' snorkelling spots on the Northern Rivers

Shaws Bay: One of the best little snorkelling spots on the Northern Rivers. Photo Contributed

These locations are perfect to check out during a hot spell

Local Partners

Storms coming before the weekend from hell

IT MIGHT be hot enough to fry eggs on the bitumen this weekend, but at least we’re in for some heat relief tonight.

Heritage house would cost nearly $1 million to improve

HERITAGE HOUSE: The former Holwood House in Casino is being demolished.

The owner has paid tribute to one of Casino's oldest buildings

Comedy stars bring a show to die for

THEY ARE BACK: The band is an acoustic trio currently comprising by Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) , Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott.

Doug Anthony All Stars back on the prowl.

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

There are some lovely local lychees available at the moment.

Kate O'Neill on new offerings from Northern Rivers producers

It's time to go busking for glory at Bluesfest

WINNERS: Sam Cashman is congratulated after his performance on the buskers stage at Bluesfest on 203. Sam plays acoustic guitar alongside his best mate, Nick Jansen. The boys won the Bluesfest busking competition, which has opened new doors for them in the music industry.

Call to young musos to enter the Bluesfest Busking Comp 2017

The Spice Girls' great escape

HOW the Spice Girls escaped their manager Chris Herbert and set upon their own path to fame.

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Bachelor star Nikki moves on: 'Never settle for less'

The Bachelor runner-up Nikki Gogan pictured in Bali.

Fan favourite has finally healed her broken heart.

Comedy stars bring a show to die for

THEY ARE BACK: The band is an acoustic trio currently comprising by Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) , Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott.

Doug Anthony All Stars back on the prowl.

Local photographer's work on Attenborough's new series

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

The successful wildlife documentary premieres this month

Story of 1980s song written for the late Sandy Gandhi

BAND: Promo shot of Australian band Little Heroes during a promotional tour in 1983 with Roger Hart at the centre.

Little Heroes frontman Roger Hart talks about his song for Sandy

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Neck Deep will support All Time Low on their Aussie tour. Photo Contributed

Supports for the tour have been announced

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

Country Living Close To Town

179 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 5 $1,150,000 to...

This beautiful home is only 2 km from Mullumbimby town centre and it captures the true essence of Country living. The North facing property is set on 4.5...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $690,000 to...

This beautifully presented home is in the heart of Main Arm and zoned RU5 Village. The property has 3 well-appointed bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car carport plus...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Ballina median prices approaching $600,000

Ballina Heights Estate and other subdivisions around the shire resulted in almost 300 new lots available to buyers in 2015-16.

Prices soar but new lots will hopefully improve affordability

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!