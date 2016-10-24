Young and old soak up North Coast National

Chris Smith shows off his Selkirk Rex at North Coast National.

WINNERS and grinners soaked in the sun and the scent of dagwood dogs mixed with cow pats at the North Coast National's final day for 2016.

While many showgoers fronted their fears on gut-challenging rides like Alien Abduction - a heady mix of speed and gravity - or strolled through the various art and craft shows, some younger patrons found fun competing.

"I just believe in myself more," said Little Miss Show Girl Runner-up Madison Baillie, 7.

North Coast National Junior Showgirl runner-up Georgia Mulcahy, 8, says winning means "everything". Mia Armitage

Madison said it was her first time in the pageant but she "just had to talk about [her]self".

She said she wants to be a teacher or an artist - drawing or working with clay - when she grows up.

Jessica Cruickshank, 11, said she first entered "about three years ago" but "didn't have any luck".

PICTURE OF CONCENTRATION: Georgina Constable, 7, left, halfway through building her winning entry of a bird in the North Coast National Junior Lego Finals. Mia Armitage

"I was just very surprised," she said of her 2016 Junior Show Girl win.

"To any person who wants to win, they can," she said.

The heat was on - literally, it was almost 30 degrees and adults were sweating - in the Lego building tent, where imaginations ran wild.