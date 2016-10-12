Yet another shark attack at a Northern Rivers beach

Photo from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter of the rescue off the coast of Evans Head yesterday.

UPDATE 1.30PM: A SURFBOARD rider presented himself to Ballina hospital with a single puncture wound to the leg.

There was significant damage done to the board.

A North Coast Area Health spokesman said they were minor injuries with one or two stitches and won't be admitted to hospital.

Police have shut down the beach while they investigate the incident.

INITIAL: EARLY reports of a shark attack happening at Sharpe's Beach, Skennar's Head are filtering in.

The victim seems to be okay, according to these reports.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is waiting to hear more.

More information as it comes to hand.