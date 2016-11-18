Yarding steady at Casino cattle sale

NUMBERS remained steady for a yarding of 1486 head at Casino's weekly cattle sale on Wednesday.

About 1100 young cattle were sold, consisting of a good supply of medium-weight vealers, several pens of heavy vealers and yearlings. There was a few more light veal penned.

The quality of the young cattle was mixed, with several runs of well-finished vealers offered, along with a fair number of light plain veal and calves.

The market was stronger for trade veal, with most selling 2-4c/kg dearer. The best of the light veal sold to a top of 370c/kg, while medium weights ranged from 350-378c/kg to average 367c/kg and butcher vealers sold up to 380c/kg.

Restocker vealer steers were 7-10c/kg cheaper, with the exception being light-weight steers and calves selling to a dearer market.

Light restocker vealer steers sold to a top of 450c/kg, while medium weights ranged from 348- 440c/kg. Restocker vealer heifers topped at 418c/kg.

The yarding of export cattle was made up mainly of cows, along with a few pens of grown steers and heifers. Grown steers sold up to 283c/kg.

The cow market was 6-8c dearer, with medium weights averaging 230c/kg and heavy cows selling to 243c/kg.