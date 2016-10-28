Yarding down but not prices at weekly sale

ONLY a small offering of 200 cattle were yarded at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

The market for all classes held firm to slightly easier with the exception of heavy cows which were 20c/kg cheaper.

Prime vealers sold from $3.60 to $3.78/kg.

James Moye's seven-month-old charolais heifer sold for $3.74/kg, returning $935.

Restockers took the bulk of the young cattle, with big premiums paid for weaner steers under 200kg.

Lightweight angus steers from Kyogle sold for $4.48/kg, returning $627. Small British and Euro heifers topped at $4.05/kg.

Heavy cows sold in the $2.15 to $2.35/kg range.

Michael Santin's droughtmaster-cross cow topped the beef section at $2.34/kg ($1475), while a line of friesian cows from the Rosewood Dairy sold for $2.24/kg ($1470).

Secondary cows sold firm on last week, thanks to restockers and meat operators competing. Most of the cows sold in the $1.70 to $1.95/kg range.