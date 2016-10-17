29°
Xavier Rudd, Cat Empire announce joint tour

17th Oct 2016 2:30 PM
Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015.
Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015. Lyn McCarthy

TWO of Australia's most outstanding live acts, The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd have announced they will be touring together in January and February 2017.

The series of unique concert events are to be held in picturesque open-air settings, presented by Zaccaria Concerts and Touring.

The tour, announced today, will see these two fantastic performers come to Byron Bay for one of these open-air concerts, subject to DA approbal.

Tickets for the handful of distinct concert events go on sale for the general public on Friday October 21 2016 at 10am AEDT.

2016 has seen The Cat Empires Rising With The Sun album debut at number 1 on both the National ARIA and AIR charts at home, top 10 in six other countries and Top 20 in 16 countries around the world, along with a global debut at number 9 on the iTunes worldwide chart.

Before heading home for their Australian summer dates they'll complete the last leg of an international tour which has seen them play over 100 shows throughout UK, Australia, Canada and Europe, the biggest global tour of their career in terms of ticket sales.

The Cat Empire's Felix Riebl said:

"We've been crossing paths with Xavier Rudd at festivals in Australia and internationally for many years, and we've always had a great time together," he said.

"We're very excited about this one, it'll be a full and colourful stage."

As one of Australia's most adept multi-instrumentalists, Xavier Rudd enthrals audiences as he paints breathtaking pictures with vivid unmistakeable tones.

2016 has seen Xavier top the charts in the Netherland with his Follow the Sun single pipping global hit makers Justin Bieber and Adele to the number one post there whilst achieving platinum sales in Italy.

His last European tour sold out months in advance with an incredible 14,000 tickets sold in the Netherlands alone.

These Australian summer concert events will see Xavier deliver a magical set as a three piece with Bobby Alu on drums and Ant Aggs on keys.

"I've always had a tonne of respect for The Cat Empire guys since the start," Xavier said.

"Deadly musicians and lovely people.

"Over the last 15 or so years touring around the world and seeing their posters in so many different towns and countries has always brought me a smile.

"I guess it's about time that we teamed up to do some shows together and I'm stoked to share a stage with these legends back on home soil early in 2017!"

The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd with special guests Harts, Ocean Valley and Sahara Beck at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay (Subject to DA approval) Saturday February 4.

Tickets on sale:

Pre-sale tickets: 10am AEDT on Tuesday October 18 until midnight Thursday October 20.

General public tickets: 10am AEDT on Friday October 21.

