WWI book makes it into war memorial

KYOGLE author Pam Campbell's book Bertie George Rixon - In His Own Words has been accepted for inclusion in the Published Collections, Research Centre at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.

Pam (Bertie's niece) and extended family went to Canberra late October to officially hand the book over to assistant curator Alexandra Orr.

The book consists of copies of Bertie's letters and diary from enlistment until he was killed in action on July 14, 1918. The 373-page book contains more than 80 photographs.

The book gives an outlook on what was happening in Australia as well as the desert campaign.

The book was released in Kyogle this year on April 14 by 2nd Lieutenant Laurie Muller AM (retired) with a Gold Medal of the National Book Council, to commemorate 100 years since enlistment of Bertie and his three mates Jack Blanch, Jack Buckland and Wylie Cullen. Major General Jim Connolly AO, CSC (retired) was Master of Ceremonies.

