26°
News

WW2 veterans return to Evans Head airfield

Leah White
| 5th Oct 2016 4:19 PM
Evans Head Aerodrome, circa 1940.
Evans Head Aerodrome, circa 1940. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE Second World War veterans returned to their former training ground at Evans Head at the weekend to mark the 77th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force Station Evans Head.

The airfield, now an iconic part of the coastal town's history, was established in 1936 as an emergency landing ground before being turned into the No 1 Bombing and Gunner School in 1939 as part of the Empire Air Training Scheme.

The three veterans trained and served at the base during the Second World War.

 

Evans Head Living Museum president and reunion organiser Dr Richard Gates said it was a chance for veterans to reminisce about things they might not have thought about for a long time.

"They (the veterans) all tell you that there is a genuine sense of being with family when they come to Evans Head," he said.

"Often there's an emotion component that goes with it, some sadness and a sense of humour.

"From a museum's point of view, we learn a lot more about the veterans and their history when they're here over the course of the weekend."

Returning veteran Joy Silvertsen worked as a steward in the officers' mess during the war and looked after the crew of Q for Queenie - a Lancaster Bomber which crashed at Evans Head during a war fundraising tour.

Once the bomber was repaired Ms Silvertsen took the first flight of the mended aircraft as a "thank you" from the crew.

She went on to be the housekeeper for the South African Embassy for many years and has prepared meals for many notable people including former prime ministers Harold Holt and Bob Menzies.

Aub Coote is another veteran who returns for the reunion every year with his wife Barbara.

Mr Coote was a Casino boy who trained at Evans Head during the war and has since spent his life in the air as a chief flying instructor and commercial pilot. The sprightly 91-year-old has just had his pilot's licence renewed.

Veteran Frankie Johns is a country singer and actor who served with 32 squadron, which lost a Hudson Bomber near Broken Head in July 1942.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  airfield, evans head, general-seniors-news, history, veterans, wwii

Ex rock-climber, 72, rescued from Byron cliff face

Ex rock-climber, 72, rescued from Byron cliff face

BRUNSWICK Valley VRA crews used a vertical rescue line to safely retrieve the man who was stuck on a cliff face at Byron Bay

Road rage victim punched by man with Nazi tattoo

Suspect described as having swastika tattoo on neck

WW2 veterans return to Evans Head airfield

Evans Head Aerodrome, circa 1940.

History shared at aerodrome anniversary.

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Local Partners

Greatest show on earth comes to town

THERE'S nothing quite like show memories.

Farmers frustrated as thieves target farms

Rural property protection in Casino.

WARNING: spate of farm thefts in region

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Latest deals and offers

Olivia's new music is a community of care

Olivia's new music is a community of care

LIV ON is her new release with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

Bernard Fanning among locals nominated for ARIA Awards

Byron Bay musician Bernard Fanning.

Fanning received four nods for his latest album

Elly Hoyt's jazzy voice will enchant local audiences

SMOOTH SOUNDS: Ellie Hoyt is coming to Lismore.

At the Lismore City Bowlo this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER CONTRACT

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $1,025,000

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Private Family Retreat In Lilli Pilli

33 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $870,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in popular Lilli Pilli, this attractive home on a huge 1079m2 block is ideal for those seeking space, privacy and an indoor/outdoor...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Rare Compact Units In Prime Location

2 and 3/71 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Available as one unit. Situated on an 1800m2 block in a complex ... Call Luke or...

Available as one unit. Situated on an 1800m2 block in a complex of only six, these two industrial units present a great opportunity to get in to the Byron Bay...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,295,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'