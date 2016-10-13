Wright takes out her first world surfing crown

Tyler Wright of Australia clinching her maiden World Title during the Roxy Pro France on Thursday October 12, 2016. Wright won her semifinal heat and clinched the World Title when her closest rival Courtney Conlogue (USA) was eliminated in the second semifinal. IMAGE: WSL / Damien Poullenot

NORTHERN Rivers surfer Tyler Wright has claimed victory on the Samsung Galaxy World Surf League Championship Tour, taking out the 2016 WSL Women's Title

The 22-year-old has been an elite tour competitor since 2011.

This is her maiden world surfing crown following four elite Championship Tour wins this season.

"A lot has gone into this, a lot of hours and a lot of moments,” Ms Wright said.

"There are a lot of reasons why I set out the win this World Title this year and a lot of reasons that I did not mention to the public.

"Last year was such a hectic year - I lost an uncle and this was the last event that he ever saw me compete in.

"A lot of emotional moments, but pretty much from that moment I promised him that I would win a World Title and I did.

"It's in his honor and my brother's honor and my whole entire family and the community I come from.

"So many things happened this year and my personal life hasn't been easy.

"Owen and my family and my mom - I just love them so much and to be able to do it for them is very special.

"I've always known I could do this and this year I was ready.”