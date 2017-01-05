World War Two re-enactment camp at fly-in

READY TO FLY: Mustang Flights Australia pilot Roger Hendry ready to take Kym Hunter on a joy flight at last year's Great Eastern Fly-In at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome.

SINCE 1992, the Great Eastern Fly-In at Evans Head has attracted thousands of people to this unique aviation event.

To be held from January 7 to 8, the 2017 event is expected to bring up to 200 aircraft to the Evans Head Aerodrome.

Pilots, their families and friends as well as members of the public, fly-in and drive from all over Australia to enjoy a summer holiday with a difference.

The fly-in attracts aviation lovers who come to marvel at the latest aircraft, air displays and have the ride of their lives.

Event co-ordinator Gai Taylor said the fly-In was like a "car meet' but with aeroplanes and it was very popular.

"We expect to cater for about 10,000 people at next year's event,” she said.

"There will be air displays, acrobatics, old ex-military and vintage aircraft on display, as well as ex-WW2 aircraft, a flying 'boat' with wheels, recreational aircraft, markets, a host of kid's activities, drone flying, food and drink stalls, joy flights in all types of aircraft including helicopters and mustangs, a display of WW2 trucks, a car and motorbike show with more than 100 cars from all over the area and much, much more.”

Mrs Taylor said community groups would also be represented at the Fly-In with aviation groups and the local radio club participating.

One of the highlights of the event is expected to be the establishment of a large WW2 re-enactment camp with groups playing "dress ups”.

The Evans Head Aerodrome was built in 1939 as a training base for air operations during WW2.

It was the largest training base in Australia at the time.