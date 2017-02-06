Work to begin at Lake Ainsworth

Work is about to begin on the new Lake Ainsworth precinct.

WORK on the hotly debated south eastern precinct at Lake Ainsworth will commence on Monday February 13.

Ballina Shire Council released a statement detailing the plans for the project and said the new precinct would improve the space for future generations.

The area upgrade will include additional barbecues, pathways, picnic tables, formalised parking, erosion rehabilitation and landscaping.

Vehicle access to the eastern road will close from Monday February 13, but will remain open for pedestrians during and after the project's completion.

During the construction period, dog owners are encouraged to access the dog off-leash area on Seven Mile Beach at the Lennox Surf Club and head north along the sand.

The eastern road will remain accessible for emergency and construction vehicles, but vehicles accessing the Sport and Recreation Centre will need to use Camp Drewe Road on the western side of Lake Ainsworth.

The $1.7m investment and road closure was resolved by the council at the January 25 meeting.

The council said the project is set to improve the overall amenity of the south eastern precinct, increase the areas available for recreational use and improve the environmental outcomes through enhanced stormwater management systems.

They hoped by closing the eastern road people using this location will be able to spend time enjoying the Lake and the surrounding amenity without the inconvenience and inherent risk associated with vehicles moving through the precinct.

The project will consist of three distinct stages of work that will be carried out across 2017.

Stage 1: eastern road precinct

Timeline to commence: February 13, with substantial completion by April 7, 2017.

Stage one will commence following the road closure on February 13 along the eastern road precinct, and will comprise water main relocation followed by path construction and landscaping. The path will be completed in sections to ensure the space is still accessible and usable for pedestrians. The additional amenities will enhance the precinct for relaxation and recreation.

closure of the Lake Ainsworth eastern road to vehicles 

3m wide accessible pathway 

barbecue facilities and picnic areas 

sandstone block seats amongst some open spaces 

increased grassed areas 

improved stormwater quality management systems 

restoring and revegetating of the eroded foreshore areas

Budget: $800,000 including Stage 3

Stage 2: southern road precinct

Timeline to commence: Wednesday April 26 with substantial completion by June 23, 2017.

The second stage is expected to commence from April 26 after Easter and the school holiday period, and will introduce additional parking for Lake visitors.

formalisation of the carpark to create additional parking

restoration and revegetation of the eroded foreshore areas

Budget: $900,000 Stage 3: roundabout construction

Timeline to commence: June 26, with substantial completion by early August 2017.

The third stage is expected to commence from 26 June and will ensure better traffic flow.

roundabout construction adjacent to the Lennox Head- Alstonville Surf Club

architectural features for road and path surfacing

Budget: Included with Stage 1

To date the council has completed the upgrade to Ross Street (road reconstruction, road widening and car parking), along with providing additional car parking in Pacific Parade opposite and adjacent the Lennox Head Surf Club.

All members of the community are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the project plans and factsheets available on Council's website ballina.nsw.gov.au (search Lake Ainsworth).