Woman uses paywave fraud to rack up debt

A 29-YEAR-OLD Goonellabah woman has used paywave to rack up a $927 debt on two stolen credit cards, police will allege.

The woman was arrested in Ballina on Monday and charged with one count of steal property from Dwelling and seventeen counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.

Police will allege that on July 23, the 29-year-old stole two credit cards from a Ballina home.

"The woman then made 17 fraudulent 'paywave' purchases from stores in Ballina and Goonellabah on the 24th July," Richmond Local Area Command Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"Smallest purchase was $20.91, largest $93.28

"The total amount of purchases made was $927.48."

The woman is due to appear in Ballina Local Court this month.

Senior Constable Henderson said anyone working in a shop who has suspicions about someone using paywave is entitled to ask for some identification or to refuse the transaction.

"If your card is stolen or lost, please contact your financial institution urgently," he said.

"It may be a good idea to call store your bank's phone number in your mobile phone; to help you out here are lost credit card phone numbers."

Commonwealth Bank - 13 22 21

National Australia Bank - 1800 033 103

ANZ Bank - 1800 033 844

Westpac Bank - 1300 130 961

Summerland Credit Union - 1300 802 222

Bank of Queensland - 1800 077 024