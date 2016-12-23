Woman trashed motel room, left without paying

A QUEENSLAND woman has been charged after failing to pay for accommodation in Kyogle earlier this year.

Police allege that the 42-year-old woman booked accommodation for several nights at a Kyogle motel, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

On July 22 staff entered the motel room to find that she had left without paying.

Cooking utensils and coat hangers had also been stolen and a large amount of damage to fittings in the room had taken place, Snr Const Henderson said.

Kyogle police have carried out a very diligent investigation and eventually tracked the 42-year-old to Maryborough, Queensland.

She has been charged with failing to pay for accommodation, stealing from dwelling and malicious damage, Snr Const Henderson said.

Police will be applying for compensation on behalf of the motel owners.