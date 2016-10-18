26°
Woman flown to hospital after crash involving truck and car

18th Oct 2016 3:41 PM
The scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville.
The scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE, 4.35pm: A WOMAN who was trapped after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has been freed from her car and is expected to be flown to a Gold Coast hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said initial reports suggested the woman was trapped by her legs in the vehicle.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway west of Alstonville.

A woman is trapped after the crash, which involved a truck and a car. It is understood the truck overturned on the highway.

The crash happened near Wardell Rd about 3.30pm.

Paramedics are currently trying to access a woman who is trapped in the car, but it is not known where the rescue chopper will take the patient.

The condition of the truck driver is not known at this stage.

The highway is closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted along Ballina Rd, Lismore Rd and Kays Lane.

UPDATE: A woman who was trapped in a car after a crash on the Bruxner Highway has been flown to a Gold Coast hospital.

