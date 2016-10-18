Woman flown to hospital after crash involving truck and car

The scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville.

UPDATE, 4.35pm: A WOMAN who was trapped after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has been freed from her car and is expected to be flown to a Gold Coast hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said initial reports suggested the woman was trapped by her legs in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway west of Alstonville.

A woman is trapped after the crash, which involved a truck and a car. It is understood the truck overturned on the highway.

The crash happened near Wardell Rd about 3.30pm.

ALSTONVILLE: Bruxner Hwy clsd both ways near Wardell Rd due to car & truck accident (someone's trapped). Use Ballina Rd & Lismore Rd instead — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) October 18, 2016

Paramedics are currently trying to access a woman who is trapped in the car, but it is not known where the rescue chopper will take the patient.

The condition of the truck driver is not known at this stage.

The highway is closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted along Ballina Rd, Lismore Rd and Kays Lane.