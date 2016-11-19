31°
Woman rushed to hospital after petrol station crash

Alina Rylko
| 19th Nov 2016 5:31 PM
Power outages were experienced at Lismore today after a crash on Ballina Rd.
Power outages were experienced at Lismore today after a crash on Ballina Rd.

A WOMAN is being treated at Lismore Base Hospital after crashing at a Lismore petrol station.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said the woman was driving on Ballina Rd about 1.30pm when she suffered a medical incident and lost control of her SUV.

The woman hit a street light at the intersection of High St and Ballina Rd, causing power outages.

She then continued to a nearby petrol station, where she crashed into a stationary vehicle filling up with fuel.

Police enquiries are continuing into the incident.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina rd crash lismore car crash richmond lac

Local Partners

