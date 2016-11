EMERGENCY services rushed to what was reported to be a house fire in Ewingsdale overnight.

Paramedics as well as two NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Byron Bay and Bangalow were called at around 7.30pm to the fire at a Taylors Ln home.

An Ambulance Media spokeswoman said an occupant of the property, a 28-year-old woman, was transported to Byron Bay Base Hospital in a stable condition with minor facial burns.

Fire crews contained the blaze by 9.15pm.