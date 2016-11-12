Woman run over by ute at Ocean Shores music festival

Police are calling for witnesses after a woman was crushed by a ute at an Ocean Shores music festival.

POLICE are investigating after a woman was run over at a music festival at Ocean Shores overnight.

About 1:15am on Saturday, emergency services responded to reports a woman was run over by a ute at a dance party on Shara boulevard.

Police were told the woman was lying under a Nissan ute and was crushed when the driver attempted to move his vehicle.

The 22-year-old woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being conveyed to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers attached to Richmond Crash Investigation Unit have commenced inquiries into the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

