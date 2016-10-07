Woman missing since Tuesday

MISSING: Danielle Haliczer, 47, was last seen at a shopping centre on Wollumbin Street, Murwillumbah about 11am on Tuesday .

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing woman, last seen on the state's Far North Coast this week.

Danielle Haliczer, aged 47, was last seen at a shopping centre on Wollumbin Street, Murwillumbah about 11am on Tuesday (4 October 2016).

Her family have not seen or heard from her since and hold concerns for her welfare, as her disappearance is out of character.

Ms Haliczer is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 65kg, of a slim build, and with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light coloured dress and black pants.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command continue to make inquiries into her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Ms Haliczer's location is urged to come forward and contact local police via Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.