Farewell for Casino woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Casino Lawn Cemetery is where beloved nan Irene Gough will be buried.

FAMILY and friends of Irene Gough, who died in a car crash on Christmas Day, are invited to farewell the 67-year-old at St Mary's Catholic Church, Casino tomorrow.

A Parkview Homes spokesman said it is expected hundreds of mourners will attend the 10am service to pay their final respects to the former Casino local.

Ms Gough was killed in a two-car accident at Naughtons Gap Rd, Casino on December 25 at about 2pm.

She was a much-loved mother, mother-in-law and sister who was "taken too soon".

The Casino woman was a nan to Kiani, Rhegan, Jenna, David and Jayde and great-nan to Kaydence and Nevaeh.

She was also a special friend of John as well as many others.

The service will be followed by a burial at the Casino Lawn Cemetery.

NSW Police said 384 people have died on our roads in 2016, and 16 died during Operation Safe Arrival which ran from Friday December 16 and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday.