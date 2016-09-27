Woman held up at knifepoint; man arrested and charged

A MAN has been charged following an alleged armed robbery in Lismore yesterday.

Just after 6am Monday, police allege a 34-year-old woman was at a business on Wyrallah Road, East Lismore, when two unknown men entered the store.

Police will allege one of the men, armed with a knife, threatened the woman and demanded money.

The men stole cash and left with a third unknown man.

The woman was not injured.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, officers from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a home on Wyrallah Road, East Lismore.

During the search, they allegedly located a knife and clothing.

The items were seized for forensic examination.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon as an accessory after the fact and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

The man was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing and detectives urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.