Woman felt 'numb' after exotic 'sacred spot' massage

Hamish Broome
| 27th Oct 2016 10:30 AM

A WOMAN has described in court her "complete shock and numbness" after she was allegedly sexually assaulted during a Valentine's Day massage with an Ocean Shores man who was an exponent of exotic healing techniques.

'Amber', now 30, was cross-examined about the alleged incident on day one of the accused man's trial on two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in the Lismore District Court.

Amber told the Crown she had moved into an Ocean Shores duplex in February last year with her eight-year-old daughter and another woman after an extended overseas backpacking trip.

The accused man, 47, lived in the neighbouring duplex, connected by a shared kitchen, and was introduced to Amber by her flatmate.

He had offered her a Hawaiian kahuna massage involving "long strokes with the forearm and elbow", and on February 14 she accepted the offer for a massage in the man's lounge room.

Amber told the court she that had trusted the man was certified in the technique, and had stripped naked and laid face down on his massage table.

After 30 minutes of massage she was asked to turn over, and fell into a "deep relaxation", or sleep.

It was then that she woke up with "his finger inside of me".

"I felt complete shock and numbness," Amber told the Crown.

"At first I though he'd just made a mistake ... I told him that was weird and not to do that.

"He didn't say anything, he just kept massaging.

"I thought he was going to finish but he said he wanted to do some more work on my womb."

It was a few moments later that the man allegedly committed the same penetrative act again.

"I said 'don't do that, it's weird'," she told the court.

"He replied, 'I don't know how I'm going to get this energy out of your womb then'."

She said she then abruptly ended the massage and left the room in "disbelief".

As she left, the accused man allegedly said "thank you for this beautiful experience, your energy was beautiful".

Amber told the court: "I felt I couldn't breathe".

"I just wanted to go straight back next door to my daughter and have a shower."

After a few days Amber reported the matter to police and an investigation was launched.

Subsequently Amber's housemate made a second complaint to police that the man had touched her inappropriately during a similar massage the month prior.

During cross examination, the accused man's barrister Megan Cusack suggested Amber was "fully informed" about what was happening during the massage and she was told about a "sacred spot" treatment involving sexual penetration with one finger.

"I suggest that following the massage you were experiencing a traumatic breakdown as a result of feelings that had come up during that massage ... and that you were at no time asleep ... but had gone into a state of consciousness while this ... was going on," Ms Cusack said.

But under questioning from Crown Prosecutor Ben Cochrane, Amber had said the man had never mentioned the words "sacred spot" technique before or during the massage.

During his opening remarks to the jury Mr Cochrane said the accused had been "reckless" and "there were no reasonable grounds" to think he had been given consent.

But Ms Cusack said the accused had requested consent to perform a "sacred spot" technique which aimed to release "certain sexual traumas in relation to that area".

The trial continues today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court crime sexual assault

”AT FIRST I though he'd just made a mistake ... I told him that was weird and not to do that.”

