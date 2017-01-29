Woman cut out of 4WD in Bruxner Highway crash

A man was rushed to hospital after a car crash on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino.

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after a car crash on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino on Sunday afternoon.

About 1.35pm, police were called to the site of a collision where a 4WD had been struck by a sedan on the 100km/h signposted road.

The female P-plate driver of the 4WD, aged 39, was exiting the driveway onto the highway when a 29-year-old male driver impacted her vehicle.

A woman was rushed to hospital after a car crash on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino.

"She's left the driveway, she's been struck by the sedan travelling on the highway towards Lismore,” a police spokesman said.

"Speed is not a factor, it appears she has misjudged the speed and distance of the sedan and has left the driveway.

"The sedan has struck the offside of the 4WD - where the driver's side is - she's taken quite a hit.”

Paramedics cut the woman out from the 4WD and transported her to Lismore Base Hospital with bruising and lacerations.

A child passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for precautionary tests.

Any witnesses of the accident are asked to contact Lismore Police Station on (02) 6626 0599.