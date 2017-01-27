29°
News

Woman charged with murder over fatal crash

27th Jan 2017 4:24 PM
Emergency services at a crash scene following the death of a motorcyclist on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp, 27km south of Tweed Heads.
Emergency services at a crash scene following the death of a motorcyclist on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp, 27km south of Tweed Heads. Mitchell Crawley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have charged a woman with murder over a a fatal crash at Cudgera Creek, on the North Coast earlier this month.

Emergency services rushed to the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp on January 6 following reports of a crash involving a white Ford Falcon station wagon and a motorbike.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 47-year-old Girards Hill woman, was not injured and was taken to Tweed Hospital for mandatory testing.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers established Strike Force Rumbelow to investigate the incident.

Emergency services at a crash scene following the death of a motorcyclist on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp, 27km south of Tweed Heads.
Emergency services at a crash scene following the death of a motorcyclist on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp, 27km south of Tweed Heads. Mitchell Crawley

Following investigations, strike force officers today arrested the 47-year-old Girards Hill woman behind the wheel of the Ford involved in the crash.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with murder and refused bail.

She is due to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow where police will allege the woman intentionally hit the rider, who was not known to her at the time.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or any road users who may have seen a white Ford Falcon station wagon around the St Helena Tunnel and Cudgera Creek Road on the morning of Friday, January 6, to contact Crime Stoppers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime cudgera creek editors picks police tweed byron lac command

Woman charged with murder over fatal crash

Woman charged with murder over fatal crash

POLICE have charged a woman with murder over a fatal crash involving a car and a motorbike on the Pacific Highway earlier this month.

Cyclists in a pack are 'somewhat demented': LETTER

This letter writer says cyclists become dangerous when they form a pack.

"Their behaviour has much in common with that of dogs"

Dashcam footage captures Pacific Highway crash

Dramatic dashcam footage has surfaced of a crash at Brunswick Heads recently.

"There is nothing I could do to avoid the impact"

Couch thrown in lake after out of control Oz Day party

Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.

"This is what we can achieve when we work together."

Local Partners

Couch thrown in lake after out of control Oz Day party

AMONG all the litter left over from Australia Day revellers was an actual couch found in the lake itself, to their disbelief.

Who was crowned Bogan of the Year?

Winner of the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competitiion, Adelle Weir.

Flannels, pie-eating and beer guts on display in true blue fashion

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.

Film, theatre, community events and more

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

'Pulled Apart By Horses' reveal new title track

'Pulled Apart By Horses' reveal new title track

'The Haze' is set for release on March 17 this year.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Positioned only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Demolition starts on one of Casino's oldest buildings

68 Barker Street, Casino, built in the 1890s and formerly known as Holwood House.

The house had been left to deteriorate, now it's being knocked down

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!