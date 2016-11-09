Woman airlifted to hospital after car rollover

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after a car reportedly rolled down an embankment on the Bruxner Hwy.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the crash 7km west of Drake just before 1pm.

Crews liaised with Tenterfield and Bonalbo paramedics to treat an 81-year-old woman for abdominal injuries and a possible spinal injury.

She was later flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics also treated an 81-year-old man for cuts and abrasions to his wrist.

He was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.