33°
News

Woman accused of murder sent to mental health jail unit

Hamish Broome
| 3rd Feb 2017 10:42 AM
THE scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek.
THE scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek. Mitchell Crawley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LISMORE woman charged with the murder of a motorcyclist while driving on the Pacific Highway last month has been transferred to the mental health unit of a Sydney jail.

Magistrate David Heilpern told the Lismore Local Court there were "good grounds" for 47-year-old Vanessa Fraser's transfer from Grafton jail to the Silverwater mental health unit in Sydney.

Ms Fraser and did not appear via video link when her matter was mentioned in court this morning as she was en route to the facility.

The Girards Hill resident had made no application for bail via her legal aid solicitors.

Police allege that on the morning of January 6, Ms Fraser killed Tweed Heads man Trevor Moran in a road crash at Cudgera Creek, when her white Ford Falcon station wagon collided with his motorcycle.

The 61-year-old father of three died at the scene.

Ms Fraser was uninjured.

She was arrested and charged with murder on January 27 following a police investigation into the crash.

This morning the prosecution was granted six weeks to serve a brief of evidence and the matter will reappear before Lismore Local Court on April 4.

The defendant is expected to appear via video link.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court motorcyclist cudgera creek lismore northern rivers crime

ACCIDENT: Boy airlifted after falling from tree

ACCIDENT: Boy airlifted after falling from tree

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a youth involved in an accident in the Northern Rivers west.

Driver, 87, charged over motorcycle death

NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016

Charges laid after three-month crash investigation

Spike in crashes at Alstonville bypass 'devastating'

Emergency services at the scene of an accident on the Bruxner Highway bypass, near Alstonville . Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

Lobbyists disappointed with bypass

TIMEBOMB: The deadly legacy asbestos leaves behind

Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil.

Sister of victim recalls making 'mud pies' of asbestos

Local Partners

Unborn bub, mother in dire straits after health complication

"I JUST want my partner to be here with me when our baby girl arrives."

Grave issues on the Northern Rivers

The new Circle of Life infant burial site at Evans Head Cemetery.

Storing ashes is around 75% cheaper than graves to promote cremation

Lovemore will release cupids next week

SHOW: Lismore comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

Perfect match of comedy and music

CREDENTIALS: South Australian musician and comedian David Scheel holds a degree in languages and a concert diploma on the piano.

Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player!

Lovemore will release cupids next week

LOCAL comedy rock band Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format.

Jamiroquai announces new album

Artwork for Jamiroquai's 2017 release Automaton.

Automaton will be released on March 31

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

Perfect match of comedy and music

CREDENTIALS: South Australian musician and comedian David Scheel holds a degree in languages and a concert diploma on the piano.

Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player!

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

London Klezmer Quartet returns

COMING SOON: The London Klezmer Quartet.

They play Jewish Eastern European music

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

SNEAK PEAK! 40 Acres in Highly Desireable Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $385,000

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $809,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $875,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 Expressions On...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Is your home gaining value?

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties"

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

RENTALS: We have a list near or below the average price

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!