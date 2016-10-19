Woman accused of attempted murder described 'bones snapping'

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

A FORMER Byron Bay schoolgirl accused of attempted murder has been committed to stand trial.

Jessica Honey Fallon, 22, will be arraigned next month for the attempted murder and grievous bodily harm of Michael Martin Snr and Edmund Manning during an alleged home invasion of Martin's Murwillumbah home in April 2014.

During the bloody assault Martin was stabbed several times while Manning was hit with a heavy blunt object, fracturing several bones.

Police allege the botched murder was the first attempt in a plot to kill Martin by his son, Michael Martin Jnr, and his ex-wife Candace Martin, to profit from life insurance policies taken out in his name.

Martin Snr was brutally murdered just two months later in the same Quarry St home in South Murwillumbah.

It is alleged that Fallon, who was 20 at the time, was to be paid to help carry out the murder.

Fallon appeared in Lismore Local Court in a black suit and heavy make-up today, flanked by two police officers before Magistrate Jeff Linden, who ordered she be arraigned before the District Court on November 23.

The accused has been refused bail over the offences, which her lawyer argued was unjustified.

Solicitor Tamryn Beveridge argued the long delay before a trial - not expected until late 2017 - was "entirely unjustifiable", and her client was "looking at a delay of two and a half years in custody without being found guilty of any offence".

"In my submission this is a weak Crown case," Ms Beveridge told the court, before picking holes in the police investigation that implicated Fallon.

On at least three occasions she said investigating officers had "fed the applicant information that she later adopted".

She also noted there was no CCTV footage, no DNA evidence, or fingerprints which put Fallon at the scene. The two victims had told police the perpetrators were "two males".

"This investigation has been going for two and a half years and no link has been found between the two co-accused and the applicant," Ms Beveridge said.

But in arguing for bail to remain refused, the Crown prosecutor said the circumstances of the case were "exceptional".

Fallon had described a blow-by-blow account of the home invasion and assault, right down to the position of both victims and the sounds of "bones snapping".

"She described there being blood 'everywhere'... [and] there was blood on the front door and throughout the home," the Crown said.

The Crown argued there was a "real concern" that if released on bail, Fallon would potentially "further tamper with evidence" and approach witnesses in the case.

Fallon had allegedly told her mother in a phone conversation, "I can't give up who it was but I will tell what my part was".

Later she had allegedly made the claim, "I stabbed someone, yes the person who is on the news... I'm going to be paying for it for a very long time".

The Crown said the applicant also had a history of non-compliance with bail conditions, had received a prison sentence for failing to appear in court, and had "criminal connections" in Murwillumbah and the broader community.

In his decision, Magistrate Linden said in his view the Crown case was "strong".

He said Fallon had an "unfortunate history" of drug use, break and enter, larceny, serious driving matters and a conviction of four months jail.

"I'm not satisfied cause has been shown and therefore bail is refused," Magistrate Linden said.

Fallon is scheduled to appear before the Lismore District Court on November 23 where she will be formally arraigned and given the opportunity to enter a plea.