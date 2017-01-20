Wollongbar woman steps up to serve her country

FUTURE LEADER: Tegan Henry with her family at the Royal Military College Duntroon appointment ceremony.

WOLLONGBAR'S Tegan Henry has taken the first step to fulfil her ambition to serve her country.

This week the 23-year-old joined more than 100 Australians in receiving her appointment to attend the Royal Military College, Duntroon (RMC-D) in Canberra, where she will train as a General Service Officer.

Ms Henry said she chose a career as an Army officer because she wanted to be challenged in new ways.

"I want to take the opportunities that are presented to me and give it my very best,” she said.

"I'm excited that no two days will be the same and I'll get to learn new things I've never previously considered.”

The college is where the Australian Army develops its world-class officers, teaching them invaluable leadership, management and military skills to prepare them for the challenging situations unique to service.

Senior Military Recruitment Officer Brisbane, Major Peter Scott, said through 18 months of training, these men and women will be shaped into junior leaders of the highest calibre.

"At RMC-D they'll learn about themselves, integrity, and service to the nation,” Major Scott said.

"To be selected all of these candidates have already displayed leadership potential.

"Through further training they will all develop new skills and be instilled with the Army core values of Courage, Initiative, Respect and Teamwork.”

He said the college attracts a broad range of candidates from high school graduates through to tertiary qualified professionals.