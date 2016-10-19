Wollongbar skatepark one step closer

SKATEBOARD CLINIC: Skaters and parents are pictured with skateboard coach Tony Chavez, Cr Sharon Parry, Cr Ben Smith and Mayor David Wright at a recent clinic at Alstonville.

BALLINA Shire Council is expected to select a contractor for the design and construction of the Wollongbar skatepark at the October 27 council meeting.

Bianca Urbina, spokesperson for the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park group, said the group was "really excited to take another step toward a residential facility that caters for young people on the Plateau”.

"It's what we've all wanted for a long time,” she said.

"There are members of our committee who wanted a skatepark when they were kids and they're making sure the next generation doesn't have to miss out.”

The group, Truck Stop SK8 in Ballina, and parents met with Crs Ben Smith and Sharon Parry, and Mayor David Wright, and to talk about the skatepark planned for the corner of Plateau Dr and Rifle Range Rd in Wollongbar.

Local residents have objected to the location of the skatepark in the residential area, and have been campaigning for it to be built at the nearby Wollongbar sports fields.

However, Ms Urbina said it would be possible to resolve the concerns raised by opponents of the park's location once a contractor was selected.

She said "experts with experience in providing these recreational facilities would be able to accommodate the needs of families and young people within the residential area of Wollongbar”.