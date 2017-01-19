Windy night: Cool change brings relief for the region

AFTER yesterday's scorcher, many across the Northern Rivers will be pleased with the cool change that came through the region last night.

With temperatures hitting the high 30s and early 40s across the Northern Rivers yesterday, it was a relief when temperatures dropped around midnight, paired with some strong winds while we slept.

In Lismore, winds reached gust speeds of 57km/h at 12.30am, while in Byron Bay the gusts reached speeds of 69km/h at 1am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Today is set to be cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower, the BoM said, with winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h turning southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Friday is set to be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Saturday will also be cloudy with a 70% chance of showers near the Queensland border, 50% chance elsewhere.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to the mid to high 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the high 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower.

Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h turning southeasterly during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.