Win an iPad: Have your say on recycled water

HAVE your say on Ballina Shire Council's new recycled water service and get the chance to win an iPad.

In July this year, council launched its recycled water service which is now active in 160 new homes in Lennox Head, with a subsequent launch projected for some time in 2017.

The recycled water scheme originated due to community request, and Council continue to prioritise the opinions and voice of its community.

Council's Acting Manager Water and Wastewater Andrew Swan said that while Council had endeavoured to proactively communicate the launch and to ensure residents were informed about recycled water, they were now seeking feedback in the form of a survey.

"The survey aims to understand resident's and recycled water user's level of satisfaction in regards to recycled water - including its quality, council's communication efforts and the level of engagement the community has with council's ongoing water recycling services," Mr Swan said.

As an incentive to local residents and users to complete the Recycled Water Survey, council is offering an iPad as a prize to one lucky entrant.

Visit www.ballinawater.com.au