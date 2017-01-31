35°
This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

Javier Encalada
| 31st Jan 2017 1:16 PM
On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.
On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival. Hamish Broome

DESPITE the news of the cancellation of the Lismore Music Festival, the weekend of March 10-12 still looms as one of Lismore's biggest dates of the year with an unusual; number of activities going ahead.

The list, so far, includes:

1. Lismore Laughs by NORPA:

 

Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017.
Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017. Ben King

The annual comedy festival featuring the some of the nation's most loved and cutting edge comedians has announced for this year the presenter of ABC TV hit show Hard Quiz, Tom Gleeson, for Friday, March 10, 7:30pm. The weekend also includes comedian Andy Saunders on Saturday, March 11, 7:30pm, and Frank Woodley's show for kids, Noodlenut, on that same day at 12:30pm.

2. Eat the Street:

 

Ilias the Greek his Greek goddess show off their huge macadamia halva at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.
Ilias the Greek his Greek goddess show off their huge macadamia halva at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival. Hamish Broome

Eat the Street taps on the relatively new concept in Australia of 'street food culture' and it is focused on showcasing the local food industry while attracting visitors to the city. Eat the Street allows local and regional producers, manufacturers, vendors and restaurateurs to showcase what they have to offer in a vibrant street environment. At the Lismore CBD, Magellan St, on Saturday, March 11, from midday to 8pm.

3. Lismore Women's Festival 2017:

 

Former Queensland Premier Anna Bligh is interviewed as part of APN's 'From the Heart' video series.
Former Queensland Premier Anna Bligh is interviewed as part of APN's 'From the Heart' video series. Photo Contributed Contributed

This event aims to showcase the resourceful women from the Lismore region throughout the week, encompassing International Women's Day. The Lismore Women's Festival features more than 30 activities, including a Women's Expo featuring health, wellbeing and business streams as the festival's opening event, the Businesswomen's High Tea, International Women's Day Luncheon with former QLD Premier and current YWCA NSW CEO, Anna Bligh, as guest speaker. There will also be a forum for young women celebrating women's achievements in the workplace plus arts exhibitions and workshops. From March 5 to 12 at different venues across Lismore. On Saturday, March 11, there will be a celebration of the first Lismore Women's Festival featuring for music, food, workshops at Spinks Park, from noon to 4pm. Gold coin donation. For details visit lismorewomensfestival.org/

4. North Coast Seniors Expo 2017:

 

Lorna Graham, 87, of Fernleigh, checking out the mobility scooters at the Lismore Senior expo at the showground in Lismore.
Lorna Graham, 87, of Fernleigh, checking out the mobility scooters at the Lismore Senior expo at the showground in Lismore. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Almost 40% of the North Coast population is over 45 and by 2020 over half of the Australian population will be over the age of 50. This mature age market requires access to specific information, products and services that can be challenging to navigate. The focus of the North Coast Seniors Expo will be to bring the senior community together with local services and businesses in a positive and interactive environment. This expo will provide government agencies, health organisations, financial planning institutions, community groups, aged care and health and well-being services an opportunity to directly access this burgeoning market and the public with a useful tool for accessing information, products and services. At the Lismore & District Workers Club, 225-231 Keen Street, Lismore, on Saturday, March 11.

5. World Naked Bike Ride 2017:

 

**** WARNING: NUDITY *** Some Nimbin bike riders in World Naked Bike Ride .
**** WARNING: NUDITY *** Some Nimbin bike riders in World Naked Bike Ride . Photo Jacklyn Wagner / The Northern star Jacklyn Wagner

This will be Nimbin's ninth year participating in the global event. All participants get naked, then they get painted and then do a few laps around Nimbin's main street to rapturous applause from the assembled throng. Protest themes are "biketivism, naturism, environmentalism and pacifism," according to organisers. The dress code for the World Naked Bike Ride is Bare As You Dare. The choice is yours to decide how naked you wish to be. At Cullen St, Nimbin, on Saturday, March 11, from 10am.

6. The Channon Craft Market:

 

Back stage at Channon Markets.
Back stage at Channon Markets. Sophie Moeller

To end a busy weekend in Lismore on a high note, the monthly Channon Craft Market is the longest running market in the region. It is also a popular must-see for thousands of interstate and international visitors. Chairs and tables among the shade of the established trees in Coronation Park provide delightful alfresco areas from which to make forays into the delicious and aromatic food stall offerings. At Coronation Park, Terania St, The Channon, on Sunday, March 12, from 8.30am to 4pm. Free event.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  whatson

