Will a monsoonal trough bring heavy rain to our region next week?

Geoff Baxter, of Lismore, checks the sky for heavy rain after an east coast low moves over the Northern Rivers last year. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

ENJOY the sunshine while it lasts, because the Northern Rivers could soon be in the grip of a wet summer.

Long range weather forecasts are indicating an area of low pressure forming off southeast Queensland towards the middle to the end of next week.

At this stage showers are expected to start Sunday night and persist for several days.

The change will kick into gear on Sunday afternoon, after expected tops of around 37 degrees inland and 32 along the coast give way to wetter conditions on Sunday night or Monday.

There is a 90% chance of up to 20mm of rain on Monday, with thunderstorms also in the mix.

Showers will continue right through until at least Friday with between 5 and 20mm expected each day.

Even through the rain covered windshield this iconic landmark is recognisable. The Big Prawn in River Street Ballina. Photo Contributed Tony Partridge Contributed

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Rebecca Kamitakahara said a slow moving high pressure system over the Tasman Sea would feed moist air into north east NSW for most of next week.

"It will set up over the Tasman by Tuesday,” she said.

"So we'll probably still see a fairly humid air mass with those showers and thunderstorms associated with that.”

We could see heavier rain, however, if a tropical monsoon system moves south.

"It's likely we'll see another tropical low forming across the top end this weekend and dependent on where that tropical low moves, and where the trough generally moves, that tropical influence could start impacting NSW towards the end of next week,” Ms Kamitakahara said.

"If that trough were to move far enough south to impact north east NSW we'd be seeing rain areas with it.

Heavy rain in Ballina last year after a low moved through the region. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

"There's definitely some indication we could see the intensity of those showers increasing with that tropical influence.

"But it's (still) highly questionable whether it will quite make it that far south.”

Either way, make the most of the hot and dry conditions - because we will have showers and storms throughout next week.

NORTHERN RIVERS FORECAST

Saturday

Hot and mostly sunny. Winds north to northwesterly 15-20kmh tending north to northeasterly. Maximum temps reaching 35 to 42.

Sunday

Hot and partly cloudy. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Northerly winds becoming northeasterly 15-25 kmh in the early afternoon. Maximum temps reaching 35 to 42.

Monday

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of rain. Chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northerly 15-20 kmh shifting south to southeasterly during the day. Top temps 33.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15-20 kmh during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening. Top temps 26.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers. Light winds. Top temps 26.