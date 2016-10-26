Wild dog 'terrorises' national park, kills wallabies

A wild dog believed to be responsible for killing a number of wallabies in Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation Area.

A WILD dog that has been terrorising the Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation State Conservation Area for a few months is being targeted with traps by The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The dog is believed to be responsible for the deaths of multiple wallabies and the NPWS has been forced to engage a local professional wild dog trapper.

Soft-jaw traps that aim to trap the dog's legs will be set in the area until December 16 or until the dog is caught.

So far the dog has evaded baits and cages as all earlier attempts to catch it proved insufficient to bring down the elusive canine.

Signs will be placed at park entrances to warn people as to the whereabouts of the traps and people should study and comply with all signage.

Dog owners are urged to ensure that no domestic animals enter the park as it is an offence that carries a $300 fine and could see their pups pinned by traps and taken to the pound.

To report a wild dog on private property (rural/urban lands) you can report it to the North Coast Local Land Services on 6623 3900.

To report a wild dog in Arakwal National Park please call the Byron Coast Area Office on 6620 9300.